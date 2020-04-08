US Army Field Artillery Brigade USA Print protective masks, fight COVID-19 – Defense Blog

Soldiers of the & # 39; Thunderbolt & # 39; of the 17th Field Artillery of the US Army. USA Assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, they joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, on April 1, 2020, when they began to use additive manufacturing to produce personal protective equipment. .

In response to the growing cases of COVID-19 worldwide and the corresponding shortage of masks in the United States, JBLM is using its resources to produce these prototypes of PPE in support of our medical professionals who operate our medical facilities and for soldiers performing COVID-19 missions

Using four three-dimensional printers, which are commonly used to create tools and parts for military vehicles, Thunderbolt Soldiers began the production of personal protective equipment by rapid manufacturing through additive manufacturing on the battlefield (R-FAB).

With this capacity, the 308th BSB is capable of producing 24 face shields per day with a target of 100 per week, leaving room to account for the time required to perform maintenance on the machine, the services of the power generator and the productions of printing of failed parts.

"The design and initial orientation for personal protective equipment was shared with me by a retired NCO assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)," NCO 3 Richmond Minton, Logistics Officer with I Corps. "Then we take the design and share it with our subordinate units in I Corps."

When initial orientation was given to subordinate units, the Allied Trade Specialists, 91E, within the 308th BSB took up this challenge using the unit's R-FAB.

"I'm not trying to make myself look good, I'm just trying to help people," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ivan Vázquez, a Chief Warrant Officer Allied with the 308th BSB, 17th FA BDE, whose usual focus is metal. Work and manufacturing.

Thunderbolt Soldiers began printing the face shields using the approved program files and assembly instructions downloaded from the National Institutes of Health website.

"We are happy to be part of the team that provides the solution," said Lt. Col. Christina Lewis, commander of the 308th BSB. “This was definitely a combined effort between the Allied Officers of the Trade Order within the 1st SFG (A), I Corps and 17th FA BDE. Soldiers are gaining valuable experience from this while creating a product that can potentially help others while using the equipment typically used during expeditionary missions. "

Minton will meet with experts from the University of Washington Medical Department COVID-19 research team on April 7 to review prototypes of face masks and face mask filter respirators (FFRs), review manufacturing processes, and processes. storage and shipping. All to ensure that efforts are in accordance with the standards of the National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration and Veterans Affairs.

"This effort is important in two different ways," said Minton. "First, it shows what capabilities tactical units have and how they can positively impact the concerns and requirements of the entire Army. Second, it highlights the capabilities of the Allied Trades career field and its ability to react to a need with a solution to help commanders mitigate risk to the force. "

"At the end of the day, this highlights the soldiers who take care of the soldiers," Minton said. "The Army has always tried to care for the person in front, behind, and next to you."