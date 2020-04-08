Tyra Banks' body is embarrassed after gaining 50 lbs. Explain what you eat!

Tyra Banks has suffered body shame on all social media in the past month due to her recent weight gain, MTO News found out.

Tyra, who was once a supermodel, is believed to have put on around 50 pounds and is now approaching the BBW size. And people are embarrassing her for it.

Last week, super-popular blogger Jason Lee said Tyra is so big that she approaches the size of pop singer Lizzo. Lizzo is close to 300 pounds.

Tyra recently shot a video, where she described what she eats. And it is clear why he gained so much weight.

For breakfast, the former model eats quite healthy. Usually, drink coffee without milk or sugar and a bagel with cream cheese for your first meal.

But then things go from there. Tyra confessed on camera that she eats up to 9 bags of snacks: potato chips, cookies, etc., every day.

Tyra explained her complicated relationship with food, saying that "eating is one of the most important things in my life. Many of the things I do in my life and my hobby is food."

And everything she eats is definitely showing. According to online reports, Tyra now weighs 250 pounds and has gained 50 pounds in the past 6 months.

