Tyler Perry urges black community to take pandemic seriously after one of its crew members passed away from COVID-19

Tyler Perry wrote a letter to his people today, urging the black community to take coronavirus seriously after one of his crew members passed away after fighting the virus.

Tyler said Charles Gregory, a stylist who worked on several Tyler productions, as well as on the hair of some of the top stars, passed away after losing his battle against COVID-19.

“The man was warm, loving, and hilarious. We all loved seeing him come and hear his laugh, ”said Tyler, remembering his friend. “It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My most sincere prayers are with his family. "

Tyler then took his message and addressed it to the black community, speaking about the myth that black people are immune to the virus. "That's a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don't do what we are told to do. "

You can check out Tyler's full message below:

Our prayers go out to the family of Charles Gregory at this time and we also urge everyone to be safe and practice social distancing.

