Tyler Perry surprises older shoppers by paying for their purchases – Deadline

Seniors who braved supermarket aisles during the coronavirus crisis had a big surprise Wednesday morning at some Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana.

"We have wonderful news for you," said a store employee. "Tyler Perry just paid for his day's purchases."

That's right, the New Orleans-born mogul charged the bill for pandemic-stricken shoppers who left before 8 a.m., the end of shopping hours for "high-risk" customers.

According to the Kroger network, the actor-director-producer also bought groceries for nearly 3,000 seniors at his Atlanta-area stores. Many of the buyers were beaten by the gesture.

👏 @tylerperry He paid for it and bought groceries for nearly 3,000 older shoppers today at Kroger stores in Atlanta. You can see how much this means by the expression on their faces. Thanks Tyler for your generosity! 💙 pic.twitter.com/L57nfNqm3g – Kroger (@kroger) April 8, 2020

"We would like to join our clients in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," said a Kroger spokesperson. "It was truly a pleasure to see our customers filled with joy and gratitude as the news spread to 44 stores in the Atlanta metro area."

Not all clients knew who their benefactor was. Many seniors simply received a paper receipt when they verified the reading "Random Act of Kindness."

Some went to Twitter to express their gratitude after discovering that Perry was behind the surprise.

The act of generosity comes just days after Perry left a $ 500 tip for each of the 42 employees without a job at one of his favorite Atlanta-area restaurants. While picking up an order at the Houston restaurant on Sunday, the magnate was reported to tip about $ 21,000.

Perry has a long history with "Random Acts of Kindness". Between them he was secretly paying $ 400,000 in Christmas payments at two Walmarts in the Atlanta area.