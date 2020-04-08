Tyler Perry surprises older shoppers at 73 different stores by paying for all his groceries

Tyler Perry continues to spread love during the COVID-19 pandemic. Within days of giving workers $ 21,000 at an Atlanta restaurant, the media mogul has paid for the groceries of dozens of elderly shoppers in two different states.

According to Persons In the magazine, Perry paid the full grocery bill for grocery shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, Georgia, where he currently lives, as well as shoppers at 29 Winn Dixie stores in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tyler Perry paid for all groceries during senior shopping hours at 73 stores: https://t.co/krt96kIE23 In this together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7z6NiRicx4 – Complex (@Complex) April 8, 2020

The kind gesture occurred during the hour that is reserved for older customers who want to get their groceries out of the store during the coronavirus pandemic. Many stores across the country open early for older customers only, while others reserve their first business hour for older shoppers only.

The response on social media to Perry's act of generosity has been overwhelmingly positive, and fans commented that he is a "good man,quot; and that the gesture was "cool,quot; and "incredible."

“This is more than beautiful. God bless you, "wrote one fanatic, and another simply added," Hero. "

Perry has quite a history with charitable donations and random acts of kindness. In November, the creator of Madea helped an engaged couple from Atlanta, Stephen Johnson and Tori Austin, who were stuck in Mexico because they couldn't pay a $ 14,000 medical bill after an emergency during their vacation.

An informant says that Perry not only paid the couple's medical bill, but also paid the travel expenses to get home after they were allowed to leave.

.@TylerPerry has been buying groceries for people in Louisiana and Georgia. Local media reports that people shop in stores during a special # COVID-19 Seniors and high-risk groups are informed that their bills are covered, at nearly 30 stores in Louisiana alone. pic.twitter.com/wLaqR99gc6 – AJ + (@ajplus) April 8, 2020

"Today I am grateful for Tyler Perry and always will be," Austin wrote on Facebook at the time. "My mother was also a big fan of hers."

During the 2018 holiday season, the A fall from grace The director paid all delivery times at two different Walmarts in Atlanta. Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said Perry paid $ 434,000 for all of the stock items that had been held by 1,500 people.

In response, Walmart wrote on the company's official Twitter account that Tyler Perry "just made Christmas for so many families." You went above and beyond. "



