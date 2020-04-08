Tyler Perry pays for groceries during "rush hour,quot; at more than 70 different Kroger locations

Roommates, Tyler Perry is blessing more people today. The New Orleans native just paid for groceries, during the "rush hour,quot; at 44 Kroger locations in Atlanta and 29 locations in his hometown of New Orleans, according to AJC.

Felix Turner, a Kroger spokesperson, stated, "Older and riskier Kroger shoppers in the Atlanta metro area received a pleasant surprise on registration this morning when they learned that Tyler Perry had paid for all of their purchases," Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman, said. to Kroger “We would like to join our clients in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers filled with joy and gratitude as the news spread to 44 stores in the Atlanta metro area. "

According to Fox 8, when shoppers entered the store they were given notes saying "Random Act of Kindness,quot; and, at checkout, they were told that they paid for their purchases.

One of the recipients of his generosity stated that he saw a grocery bag on the credit card reader and proceeded to remove it, but was arrested.

"I was almost done shopping, so it wasn't a big deal," he said. When he arrived, he saw a Kroger grocery bag on the credit card reader and was about to pull it out when the cashier told him he didn't have to worry. Perry said he had his $ 290 in groceries covered. "

Also, according to 11 Alive, the media mogul just wanted to be referred to as "Atlanta Angel."

As we reported, Tyler Perry was in the news last week for giving a total of $ 21,000 to 42 Atlanta restaurant employees.

At times like this, it's good to see those who can give back do exactly that.

