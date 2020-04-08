Tyler Perry buys senior food at dozens of supermarkets

Tyler Perry Appears for your community when they need it most.

The comedian and director charged the bill at 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area on Wednesday, April 8 during the hour reserved for high-risk, senior customers.

According to a press release, the 50-year-old television magnate partnered with Winn-Dixie to provide food and essential items to elderly, high-risk shoppers across Louisiana who have been drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic in course.

The supermarket company, which serves the communities of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, also Twitter to thank the New Orleans native, "Thanks to our friend @tylerperry for paying it … Winn-Dixie applauds her love of community and heartfelt generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether."

the Madea family reunion The actor also paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Krogers stores in the Atlanta area during designated time for older, high-risk shoppers.