Tyler Perry buys senior food at dozens of supermarkets

Tyler Perry Appears for your community when they need it most.
The comedian and director charged the bill at 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area on Wednesday, April 8 during the hour reserved for high-risk, senior customers.
According to a press release, the 50-year-old television magnate partnered with Winn-Dixie to provide food and essential items to elderly, high-risk shoppers across Louisiana who have been drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic in course.
The supermarket company, which serves the communities of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, also Twitter to thank the New Orleans native, "Thanks to our friend @tylerperry for paying it … Winn-Dixie applauds her love of community and heartfelt generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether."
the Madea family reunion The actor also paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Krogers stores in the Atlanta area during designated time for older, high-risk shoppers.
On social media, the supermarket company also thanked and applauded the actor who gave him back to the community.
"@tylerperry paid for it and bought groceries for nearly 3,000 older shoppers today at Krogers stores in Atlanta." the company wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of a woman who seems visibly emotional, holding up her paid grocery bill.
"You can see how much this means by the expression on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity!" the supermarket company added on Twitter.
"We would like to join our clients in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic," Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for the Atlanta Kroger Division, said in a press release by ABC 7 Chicago
This is not the first time that Perry has used his influence forever.
In November 2019, Perry helped a couple trapped in Mexico with $ 16K in hospital bills.
According to NBC NewsThe Atlanta couple's vacation took a terrifying turn when Tori Austin's fiancée suffered a medical emergency. "He suffered from kidney failure and is currently on dialysis," a hospital administrator told the publication at the time.
After undergoing many medical treatments and procedures, Austin partner Stephen Johnson accumulated a medical bill of more than $ 14,000 and was unable to leave the country to return home until the bill was paid. After creating a GoFundMe page, NBC News He reports that Perry saw a news report on his dilemma and sent a payment to cover the bill.
