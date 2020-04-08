Tyler Perry buys groceries for older buyers amid Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The creator of & # 39; House of Payne & # 39; You are giving back to the community in your hometown of Atlanta in the midst of the global pandemic by paying for groceries for older people and older customers.

Media tycoon Tyler Perry continues to spread good spirits during the coronavirus pandemic by covering the cost of food for older shoppers in Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

The "Girl is gone"Star contacted managers at 44 Kroger stores in her hometown of Atlanta, and 29 Winn Dixie retailers in her hometown of New Orleans on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to arrange payment for all customers who stopped during the early hour. reserved for older buyers and others considered high risk if they hire Covid-19, according to People.com.

The 50-year-old man's kind act comes just days after he reportedly left a $ 21,000 tip to split between 42 employees at one of his favorite Atlanta restaurants, the chain restaurant Houston & # 39; s, after picking up a takeout order.

Perry frequently uses his wealth to help those in need, and he previously surprised Christmas shoppers at two Walmart stores in the Atlanta area by lifting tabs on all the items placed on the list, a service that allows customers to pay a deposit items and cover the balance at a later date.

The 2019 Christmas gift cost the actor / director an estimated $ 434,000.