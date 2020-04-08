Two SoCal Real Estate Milestones for Prince and Playboy Change – Deadline

Prince's former Beverly Hills home is for sale, while the famous Playboy Mansion grotto has been emptied as that iconic landmark undergoes major renovations.

The Prince's house was rented by the late singer of basketball star Carlos Boozer, a Minneapolis resident. He quickly redecorated to his liking, covering the place with purple stripes in 2005. Boozer was now the owner of a house with black and purple furniture, a disco dance floor, and rooms that were transformed into a hair salon and massage parlor.

Fortunately for Boozer, Prince returned the property to "normal" when it was finally vacated.

The mansion, which was also owned by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1950s, has 10 rooms, a ballroom, and an indoor gym. It costs $ 30 million, or you can cut it to $ 80,000 a month through the Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills is undergoing extensive renovations. While the main structure is intact, the landscape has changed. The famous grotto, centerpiece of many magazines and parties, has also been emptied, though that doesn't mean it won't survive renovations.