Two Ex Convicts Charged With Murder In Oakland Murder In December – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Two ex-convicts, including one who was allegedly not following refuge orders at the scene, appeared Tuesday on murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting a man in East Oakland last December.

Franklin Ervin, 23, of Oakland, and Miller Jernigan, 24, of San Francisco, were scheduled to return to court on Friday to be assigned.

attorneys and are likely to present their alleged roles in the 19-year-old Oakland Corey Clay shooting in the 900 block of 69th Avenue near Spencer Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Clay was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there shortly thereafter, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspects' vehicle was a white Infiniti and connected him to Ervin and Jernigan, but arresting Ervin, who has two previous San Francisco convictions for second-degree robbery, was difficult, the Oakland Police Officer wrote. Gloria Beltrán in a statement of probable cause. .

Officers first attempted to arrest Ervin in the 1700 block of 82nd Avenue on March 9, but Ervin was able to escape them by speeding away in a gray BMW.

The next day, police interviewed Jernigan, who was in custody in San Francisco for a weapons-related crime, and was later arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Clay's death and transferred to Santa Rita prison in Dublin.

An officer saw Ervin again in Oakland on March 20 in a gray 2013 Infiniti, which he drove to San Francisco, where officers tried to stop him, but he left and led the officers in a chase toward the Bay Bridge.

Officers reached the Infiniti, which was found abandoned on the bridge near Treasure Island and appeared to have been involved in a crash with severe damage to its forehead, Beltrán wrote. Agents found a 9mm loaded pistol inside the car, he said.

Video surveillance showed Ervin walking away from the Infiniti and towards cars that had slowed down due to the crash and allegedly attempted to steal several of them before he eventually successfully stole a vehicle and escaped once again.

However, Oakland and San Francisco officials finally found Ervin and his girlfriend at a restaurant in Vallejo on March 26, where he was arrested.

When investigators interviewed Ervin, he denied having been involved in any of the crimes, according to Beltrán.

In addition to the murder, Ervin is charged in a criminal complaint filed last week with two counts of police evasion and four counts of attempted car theft. He is also accused of being a former criminal in possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a city.

Ervin's girlfriend, Misdymon Jermaine, is accused of being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping him avoid the authorities.