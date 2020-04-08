Home Entertainment Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $ 1 billion for COVID-19 relief

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $ 1 billion for COVID-19 relief

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, announced that he would donate $ 1 billion in Square shares to his Start Small LLC to help COVID-19.

According to The Verve, the amount represents approximately 28 percent of his current net worth.

He will remain a billionaire after making the generous donation, and Dorsey has so far contributed the largest donation in efforts to combat the deadly virus, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©