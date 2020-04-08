Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $ 1 billion for COVID-19 relief

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, announced that he would donate $ 1 billion in Square shares to his Start Small LLC to help COVID-19.

According to The Verve, the amount represents approximately 28 percent of his current net worth.

He will remain a billionaire after making the generous donation, and Dorsey has so far contributed the largest donation in efforts to combat the deadly virus, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide.

"I am transferring $ 1B of my Square estate (~ 28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global relief COVID-19. After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI. It will work transparently, all streams tracked here, "he tweeted along with a link to a Google spreadsheet.

He continued: "Why transparency? It is important to show my work so that I and others can learn. I have discovered and funded ($ 40mm) many organizations with proven impact and efficiency, mainly anonymously. In the future, All grants will be public. Suggestions welcome. Drop your cash application;) "