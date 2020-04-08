Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $ 1 billion of his net worth to fund COVID-19 relief efforts

According to Forbes, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, has donated $ 1 billion of his Square assets to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

In a tweet, he wrote:

"I am transferring $ 1B of my Square estate (~ 28% of my wealth) to #start small LLC to finance COVID-19 global relief. After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI. "

I am transferring $ 1B of my Square estate (~ 28% of my wealth) to #start small LLC to finance COVID-19 global relief. After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI. It will work transparently, all streams tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz – Jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

He also provided a link for transparency that will track the efforts of the "Start Small,quot; company.

As of now, this is the greatest promise of one of the richest people in the world, as it relates to the relief efforts of this viral pandemic. The 43-year-old Twitter CEO has a net worth of $ 3.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos will donate $ 100 million to Feed America, according to deadline.com. Also, Michael and Susan Dell. Dell Technologies have pledged $ 100 million for the relief effort. LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer donated $ 25 million.

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Drew Brees, Meek Mill and Jay Z have also made monetary donations and / or essential products.

Businesses around the world are also helping to provide some relief. With insurance, as well as Internet and phone service providers that pay fees and reimburse customers, it's a good time to see everyone get together.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/04/07/jack-dorsey-pledges-1-billion-to-fight-coronavirus/