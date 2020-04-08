Trump hit the W.H.O. About the coronavirus. You are not alone

President Trump unleashed a tirade against the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of acting too slowly to sound the alarm about the coronavirus. It was not the first time in this pandemic that the global health agency has faced such criticism.
Government officials, health experts and analysts have in recent weeks raised concerns about how the organization has responded to the outbreak.
In Japan, Taro Aso, deputy prime minister and finance minister, recently noted that some people began to refer to the World Health Organization as the "Chinese Health Organization,quot; because of what he described as its close ties to Beijing. Taiwanese officials say W.H.O. It ignored its first warnings about the virus because China refuses to allow Taiwan, an autonomous island that claims to be its territory, to become a member.
Critics say W.H.O. It has relied too heavily on the Chinese government, which initially tried to hide the outbreak in Wuhan. Others have criticized the organization and its leader, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for moving too slowly in declaring a global health emergency.
The WHO, a United Nations agency, defended its response and said on Wednesday that it alerted the world to the threat posed by the virus in a timely manner and was "committed to ensuring that all member states can respond effectively to this. pandemic,quot;. . "
Proponents of the agency say its powers over any individual government are limited, and that it has done its best to confront a public health threat with few precedents in history.
Here's why the W.H.O. It is being attacked.
The OMS. It has not pushed China in the first false steps.
When cases of a mysterious viral pneumonia first appeared in Wuhan in December, Chinese health officials they silenced complainants and downplayed the severity of the outbreak.
Even in mid-January, when the virus spread beyond China's borders, Chinese officials described it as "preventable and controllable,quot; and said there was no evidence that it could be transmitted between humans on a large scale.
The OMS. He supported the government's claims, saying in mid-January, for example, that person-to-person transmission had not been proven.
Critics say the organization Repeated deference to Beijing exacerbated the spread of the disease. A group of international experts was not allowed to visit Wuhan until mid-February.
"They could have been more forceful, especially in the early stages of the crisis when there was a cover-up and there was inaction," said Yanzhong Huang, a global health expert specializing in China at Seton Hall University.
Mr. Huang noted that during the SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003, which killed more than 700 people worldwide, the W.H.O. He pushed the Chinese government to be more transparent by publicly criticizing it for trying to hide the outbreak.
At one point during the SARS epidemic, officials at Beijing hospitals forced SARS patients into ambulances and drove them to prevent a W.H.O delegation from seeing them. experts, according to reports of the time.
WHO. Officials were slow to declare a public health emergency, critics say.
Despite the virus spreading to more than half a dozen countries and forcing China to block parts of Hubei province in late January, W.H.O. he was reluctant to declare it a global health emergency.
WHO. officers He said at the time that a committee that discussed the epidemic was divided on the question of whether to call it an emergency, but concluded that it was too soon. An official added that they weighed the impact such a declaration could have on the Chinese people.
After the United States announced a ban on most foreigners who had recently visited China, the W.H.O. Once again he seemed to show deference to Chinese officials, saying that travel restrictions were unnecessary. The group officially called the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
Some experts argue that the institution's delay in making such statements deprived other countries of valuable time to prepare hospitals for an influx of patients.
"It reinforced a reluctance to take firm action before the disaster hit other shores," said François Godement, senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne, a nonprofit group in Paris. "The delay or reluctance of W.H.O. to report the problem in its entirety helped those who wanted to delay difficult decisions."
The OMS. it defended its actions and said Wednesday that it had "alerted member states to the significant risks and consequences of Covid-19 and provided them with a continuous flow of information,quot; since Chinese officials first reported the outbreak on December 31 .
China's influence on the W.H.O. is growing.
China's leader Xi Jinping has made it a priority to strengthen Beijing's influence in international institutions, including the W.H.O., seeing the global order dominated by the United States as an impediment to his country's rise as a superpower.
China contributes only a small fraction of W.H.O.'s $ 6 billion budget, while the United States is one of its main benefactors. But in recent years, Beijing has worked in other ways to expand its influence in the organization.
The government has lobbied the W.H.O. to promote traditional Chinese medicine, which Mr. Xi has worked to harness as a source of national pride and deployed as a soft power tool in developing countries, despite the skepticism of some scientists about its effectiveness.
Last year, the W.H.O. offered an endorsement of traditional Chinese medicine, included in his influential medical compendium. The measure was criticized by animal rights activists, who argued that It could contribute to an increase in illegal wildlife trafficking whose parts are used in Chinese remedies.
China has tried to promote traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of coronavirus symptoms both at home and abroad. Last month, the W.H.O. He was criticized after he removed a warning against taking traditional herbal remedies to treat coronavirus from his websites in mainland China.
China's role in the W.H.O. It will likely continue to grow for years to come, especially if Western governments pull out of the organization, as Trump has threatened.
"This is part of China's efforts to participate more actively in international institutions," said Huang, the global health expert. "It will not please all countries or all actors, but it will affect the W.H.O.'s agenda."
Hisako Ueno contributed reporting from Tokyo.