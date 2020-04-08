Trump hit the W.H.O. About the coronavirus. You are not alone

President Trump unleashed a tirade against the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of acting too slowly to sound the alarm about the coronavirus. It was not the first time in this pandemic that the global health agency has faced such criticism.

Government officials, health experts and analysts have in recent weeks raised concerns about how the organization has responded to the outbreak.

In Japan, Taro Aso, deputy prime minister and finance minister, recently noted that some people began to refer to the World Health Organization as the "Chinese Health Organization,quot; because of what he described as its close ties to Beijing. Taiwanese officials say W.H.O. It ignored its first warnings about the virus because China refuses to allow Taiwan, an autonomous island that claims to be its territory, to become a member.

Critics say W.H.O. It has relied too heavily on the Chinese government, which initially tried to hide the outbreak in Wuhan. Others have criticized the organization and its leader, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for moving too slowly in declaring a global health emergency.