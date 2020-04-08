Home Local News Trump criticizes the WHO because the death toll in the United States...

Trump criticizes the WHO because the death toll in the United States exceeds 12,000

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Trump criticizes the WHO because the death toll in the United States exceeds 12,000

President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily briefing of the Coronavirus Working Group on Tuesday. He accused the organization of being "very focused on China,quot; and of being "wrong in many ways," and said he would seek to put a "very powerful hold,quot; on US funds.

Meanwhile, New York reported its deadliest day to date with 731 deaths, according to the governor. By Tuesday, 5,489 New Yorkers had been killed by COVID-19, compared to 4,758 a day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 12,700 people died in the United States. USA Worldwide, more than 81,800 people have died.

Hospitals are at a breaking point and many parts of the US USA They are still seeing an alarming increase in infections. Japan is gearing up for a big surge in cases, and in Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself is embroiled in a battle against the virus, waking up Tuesday in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

Detailed information from the CDC on the treatment and prevention of the coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©