TRAI raps telecommunications companies on a selective approach to extend validity, granting credit in talk time – Latest news

Regulator TRAI has questioned telecommunications companies such as Vodafone Idea, Jio and Airtel for their selective focus on recently announced measures that included extending validity and offering talk time credit to prepaid users, as the sector regulator claimed that uninterrupted services must be guaranteed for all prepayments. subscribers in the middle of the block. In a letter dated April 7, the Indian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Trai) asked operators to immediately submit their response on the matter, as well as details of the measures taken to ensure the availability of uninterrupted services for all prepaid subscribers.

Vodafone Idea had recently announced the extension of the validity of prepaid plans for low-income customers using feature phones until April 17 and the talk time credit of Rs 10, while Bharti Airtel had also offered an extension on the validity period of more than 8 million prepaid crore connections until April 17, as well as the talk time of Rs 10 credited to these accounts.

Reliance Jio had offered its JioPhone users 100 free talk minutes and 100 free SMS until April 17, and their incoming calls would continue to even publish the validity of their prepaid coupons.

In a letter to Airtel, Trai said the company has followed "a selective approach to relax subscribers by extending validity and giving Rs 10 credit to each subscriber, and as a result, all 2G subscribers are not covered and face difficulties in the absence of recharging facilities. "

It has asked the company to take steps to ensure the availability of uninterrupted telecommunications services to all prepaid subscribers during the blocking period.



In his letter to Reliance Jio, Trai said: "… the relief of crediting 100 minutes of calls and sms is made only for those subscribers whose validity has expired and those subscribers who have reached a zero balance but have not yet reached se will deny you the expiration of validity, which will limit your ability to make calls outside the network and send sms. "

Emails sent to Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea on the subject went unanswered.

Trai also said that, in fact, it had required telecoms operators to take the necessary steps, including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the lockout period.