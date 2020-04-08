Trade Forecast, Bernie Sanders, India & # 39; s Air: Your Thursday Briefing

A bleak forecast for world trade
As coronavirus blockades paralyze major economies around the world, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that this year's world trade could decline 13 percent to 32 percent or more compared to 2019.
"Trade in 2020 will drop sharply in all regions of the world and basically in all sectors," Roberto Azevêdo, CEO of W.T.O., said in an informational video.
The W.T.O. Economists believe the sharp drop will be worse than the trade slide from the 2008 financial crisis. World trade could recover quickly, but it would depend on how quickly the pandemic was brought under control and what policy choices governments made to support their economies. Azevêdo said.
Germany and France, Europe's largest economies, warned that they were headed for their biggest recessions since World War II, even as some European countries moved toward loosening established restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
More than 1.4 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in at least 177 countries, and 86,000 people have died. Here are the latest updates. from the USA USA, where the virus has affected more than 418,000 people. We also have the international image and maps of the pandemic.
Stocks in the US USA They rose as investors weighed data showing the extent of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic against signs of progress in the effort to contain it. The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 2 percent, while major indices in Europe were slightly lower.
Up to 150 members of Saudi royalty are believed to have contracted the coronavirus. King Salman, 84, has been confined to an island palace in the Red Sea, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has withdrawn with many of his ministers to a remote site on the same coast.
The Chinese Communist Party is investigating an open property tycoon, Ren Zhiqiang, who accused President Xi Jinping of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Ren, a longtime party member, went missing last month after writing an essay describing Mr. Xi as a power hungry "clown,quot;.
In New York State, the epicenter of the US outbreak. Another 779 people died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row that the state broke its record of one-day deaths. Deaths in the United States have increased more than 14,000.
After a second night in intensive care, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable and "responding to treatment,quot; for the coronavirus, a spokesman said. Britain reported 938 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest number in a single day.
Bernie Sanders abandons the US presidential race. USA
"In this desperate hour, I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and that would interfere with the important work that is required of all of us," said Senator Bernie Sanders. he said in a video address on Wednesday morning. (Watch the video.)
Vermont senator's departure from the Democratic race It establishes former Vice President Joe Biden as the alleged candidate to challenge President Trump in the November elections.
Mr. Sanders' search for the White House began in relative obscurity, but ultimately elevated him as an advocate for the American working class.
Analysis: The top of the Republican and Democratic tickets is now clear, but the coronavirus pandemic has overtaken all other campaign issues and may well turn the election into a single-issue debate on Trump's record in the crisis.
Throughout India, cities can suddenly breathe
Delhi It has blue skies and the residents of the city are stunned. Fresh air is a consequence of India's coronavirus blockade, the largest in the world and one of the strictest. The measure closed factories, ground flights, evicted taxis and buses from highways, and stopped the economy.
India has 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world. But last week, Delhi recorded an air quality index reading of 38, almost as good as anywhere in the world. Residents are used to readings in the 150 range on good days.
Environmentalists are using fresh air disclosure to challenge the widespread belief that India is doomed to suffer bad air due to its geography and climate.
"Clearly, this is not something that cannot be reversed," said Jai Dhar Gupta, an environmental activist and businessman. "We just reversed it."
Related: Seismologists from around the world have been able to register Large drops in vibration levels, proving that the roar of urban life has become a whisper. "It is crazy," said the scientist in Belgium who noticed the phenomenon for the first time.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
The offensive by P.R. high-risk China
Chinese leaders are tapping into an increasingly sophisticated global propaganda machine to portray China as a responsible world power that has triumphed over the coronavirus where others have stumbled. But they still face criticism that the government initially concealed the outbreak, continues to underestimate its severity, and distributes aid only to polish the country's position.
When the pandemic subsides, governments around the world will face crippled economies, unknown death tolls, and a profound loss of confidence among many of their people. If Beijing will enter that void or be ridiculed for it, You can determine the fate of your ambitions for global leadership.
This is what is happening the most.
Leadership of Great Britain: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hospitalization in the pandemic has left his foreign secretary untested, Dominic Raab, 46, to guide the country through one of its greatest peacetime crises.
German soccer: This week, all the clubs in the country's two main divisions He returned to the practice field while observing local health protocols, offering millions of hungry football fans the surest signal that they will soon be able to watch the sport once again, and much earlier than fans in Europe's other major leagues.
Snapshot: Above, Puzzles are the new global pastime. Demand has increased at past levels normally seen at Christmas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia even allowed people to come out of the house to buy them.
South Korea: Author Cho Nam-Joo continues to make waves with her 2016 novel "Kim Jiyoung, born 1982." Celebrated and criticized in almost equal measure, the novel sparked a nationwide conversation about gender inequality.
What we are reading: This GQ feature that goes inside the Eliud Kipchoge training ground in Kenya. "Come for the photos of the fastest marathon runner in history, wearing haute couture," says Talya Minsberg, sports editor. "Stay for the wisdom shared by Kipchoge."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Perfect for dipping vegetables, the Green Goddess Dressing uses almost any soft or green herb, mashed with something creamy, some garlic or onion, and a few anchovies.
Watch: Is it Drake's new single "Toosie Slide,quot; a TikTok or a song? Our critic Jon Caramanica explores the question. More formally, we have found a lot of good dancing to pass on. And if it's been a while since you saw Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope,quot; (maybe you've never seen it before?), This could be the day.
Do: Do children fight? We asked a bar gorilla, a kindergarten teacher, a hockey referee, a marriage and family therapist, and a police officer: How does a fight break up? Then we discovered how to grow, inside your home.
Our reporters and editors have many more ideas on what you might want to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe in your home. Here is our complete collection.
And now for the backstory on …
The new power of technology companies
Around the world, online habits are changing. But are we giving too much power to tech companies now, and possibly forever? Shira Ovide, the host of our On Tech newsletter, discussed that question on Twitter with Kara Swisher, a veteran tech journalist and contributing opinion writer for the New York Times. Here are parts of their conversation, lightly edited.
Shira: How do you feel about trusting the services of technology companies more than ever?
Kara: I'm nervous about it. It does not cancel the problems they had before.
Amazon is doing great things, but watch what happens in its warehouses. Zoom is doing great things. But I have school-age children, so I am not very happy with what is happening there with privacy and security.
What should tech companies like Amazon do to protect their workers?
Tech companies have lived off other people's cheap labor for a long time, whether it's Uber driver, a delivery person, or Amazon warehouse workers. It's only coming to strong relief.
These workers deserve much stronger pay and more benefits. That is expensive for people who want to remain enormously wealthy and for consumers who like a low price.
What keeps you happy now?
I just had a baby with my girlfriend, and looking at a baby who has no idea that any of this is happening is really something. Watch a baby eat bananas for the first time. You'll feel good.
