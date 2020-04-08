Trade Forecast, Bernie Sanders, India & # 39; s Air: Your Thursday Briefing

A bleak forecast for world trade

As coronavirus blockades paralyze major economies around the world, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that this year's world trade could decline 13 percent to 32 percent or more compared to 2019.

"Trade in 2020 will drop sharply in all regions of the world and basically in all sectors," Roberto Azevêdo, CEO of W.T.O., said in an informational video.

The W.T.O. Economists believe the sharp drop will be worse than the trade slide from the 2008 financial crisis. World trade could recover quickly, but it would depend on how quickly the pandemic was brought under control and what policy choices governments made to support their economies. Azevêdo said.

Germany and France, Europe's largest economies, warned that they were headed for their biggest recessions since World War II, even as some European countries moved toward loosening established restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.