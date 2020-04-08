Tracy Morgan opens up about the role playing in the bedroom inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic

Instagram

In addition to turning a television interview into an awkward conversation with the revelation, the former '30 Rock 'star' baffles co-host Hoda Kotb with her statement that she will have the virus checked on her pets.

Funny Tracy Morgan On Tuesday, April 7, he turned a television interview into an awkward prank session in the bedroom, revealing that he was getting playful with his wife while in solitary.

The "30 rocks"The star was remotely interviewed in America"Today"show, chatting with the co-host Hoda Kotb on home life during coronavirus blockade.

However, the live discussion quickly went awry when Morgan, known for his tongue-in-cheek comedy, began to joke about impregnating his partner, Megan Wolloverand detail their role exploits.

"My wife and I have been in quarantine (sic) here for about three weeks, so she's pregnant three times," the funny man boasted. "I got pregnant every week, and now we are also playing a lot of roles …"

"She is playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus," he explained, "and I am the scientist who discovered the cure, and she will do anything to save her grandfather's life, and I am serious."

Clearly uncomfortable with the subject, Kotb commented that Morgan, who shares her six-year-old daughter Maven with Megan, was "creative" as she directed the conversation to her New Jersey mansion, where he has his own aquarium.

The 51-year-old man stated his intention to have his pets checked for COVID-19 after learning that a tiger at the New York Bronx Zoo tested positive for the disease.

"I'm going to have all my pets tested," he said. "I'm going to have my sharks tested. I'm going to have the eel tested."

"I just bought a 600 pound silverback gorilla. I'm going to take it to the New York-Presbyterian (hospital) and test it," Morgan joked.

His claim prompted an unconvinced Kotb to ask if he is "really" or "he is just pretending," and Morgan replied, "I really am. This is for real."

The actor later became serious when he shared his gratitude for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, having spent weeks in hospital after a 2014 traffic collision that killed his comedian friend, James McNair.

"They know what they are doing. They are fighting on the front line. I love them," added Morgan. "I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I know what happens there … they are my heroes."