Tracy Morgan jokes that he has gotten his wife pregnant three times during the quarantine

On April 7, Tracy Morgan spoke to reporters about Today and did what Tracy does best: bring light and fun energy. BET claims the actor / comedian appeared in a video chat with the show's host, Hoda Kotb, in which they discussed all the things he's been up to lately to keep himself busy.

The 51-year-old man joked with the host that he and his wife have been trapped in their home for about 3 weeks and consequently believes that his wife is now pregnant. The comedian stated that because they have spent so much time in solitude, they have had much more time to experiment.

The comedian joked with the host of the Today Show that he and his wife have been playing roles, where your wife plays a young woman whose grandfather is fighting COVID-19. According to Morgan, he plays the scientist who discovered the cure for the virus, and she "will do anything,quot; to save his life.

After sharing a few jokes with the host, including the fact that he will likely have some of his pets checked for COVID-19 after a tiger was diagnosed, Morgan shared his admiration and respect for the health workers who have supported everyone. safe. . Morgan fans know that this is not the first time that he has praised medical professionals.

There is never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan Its on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about the coronavirus and the unknown: "We all have to unite as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 – TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

Morgan said "they know what they are doing,quot;. The famous comedian had a terrible car accident in 2014 on the New Jersey Turnpike, an accident that killed a close friend. The comic shared that he spent a lot of time in the hospital and that he is fully aware of what goes on behind the scenes.

In addition, Morgan also defended police officers in addition to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus. As most know, Trump has been participating in daily press conferences at the White House in which he frequently criticizes the media for "sensationalism."

Fans of daytime and nighttime TV shows know that many of the productions have continued, albeit in a video chat format in which the hosts talk to celebrities and other artists via Skype or other platforms.



