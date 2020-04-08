Home Entertainment Tracy Morgan details her sex life during self-isolation

Tracy Morgan details her sex life during self-isolation

Comedian Tracy Morgan sat down for a recent interview, but things got awkward for the journalist when Tracy spilled tea on his sex life since he was locked up with his wife.

"We are playing roles. She plays a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I am the scientist who discovered the cure. And she will do anything to save her grandfather's life, and I am serious." he said to the stunned reporter.

