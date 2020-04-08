Tracy Morgan details her sex life during self-isolation

Comedian Tracy Morgan sat down for a recent interview, but things got awkward for the journalist when Tracy spilled tea on his sex life since he was locked up with his wife.

"We are playing roles. She plays a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I am the scientist who discovered the cure. And she will do anything to save her grandfather's life, and I am serious." he said to the stunned reporter.

Morgan also said that he gets his wife pregnant at least once a week.

"We've been in quarantine for four weeks. I'm from the old school. I'm not retiring," he said.

He also expressed concern after hearing that several tigers at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus.

"This tiger at the Bronx Zoo scared me. So, I'm going to have all my pets tested. I'm having my sharks tested. I'm having my brown eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silver gorilla. "I'm going to take him to New York-Presbyterian and test him."