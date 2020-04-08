Toya Johnson remembers her late brother, Rudy, and praises her memory with this emotional message.

Toya Johnson shared an emotional message on her social media account to remember her late brother Rudy, who passed away a few years ago. People sent all their love to Toya and her family and shared kind words for her late brother.

Rudy and Josh were Toya's brothers, and were killed a few years ago, leaving the family in enormous pain.

‘It is true that your physical existence is no longer here in the world, but I can feel your presence at every moment. Rude boy, I will never forget you and I will always keep you in my heart. I miss you so much. Heavenly happy birthday. Here's a little birthday song from @reign_beaux. I wish you could have known her. "We love you Rudy .❤️🙏🏾👼🏽" Toya captioned her post.

A fan said, "Happy birthday to Rudyboo," and someone else posted this: "So beautiful and these damn onions, your baby is so dear."

Another follower posted, "They all look alike," and someone else said this about Reigny, who appears in the video: "How cute … she would have wrapped it around her finger ❤️ heavenly happy birthday."

Someone else said, "Rudy is supposed to be here. I miss him so much," and someone said, "Heavenly happy birthday. Toya, he was so handsome! Sending hugs."

Another commenter said: Esto This is too cute! Heavenly happy birthday Rudy. Toya Reign is growing very fast. Singing and everything. My God does not wait for anyone. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I remember @toyajohnson when you brought him to Atlanta he was so shy he just wanted a change. You moved to the 3 bdrm because he came and when you settled his room with the orange and tan comforter set and you fixed it … Oooo I remember coming home so happy to have his own room and it was too nice he wanted the memories of the baby. I miss you and love you Rudy, sweet boy.

Not too long ago, Toya shared a video on her social media account with her baby, Reign Rushing.

Reigny is eating ice cream while in quarantine, and her older sister Reginae Carter jumped in the comments to show her love.



