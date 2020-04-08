Tottenham's decision to be "stupid," says Jamie O & # 39; Hara | Football news

O & # 39; Hara is also "disappointed,quot; by the reaction of the Spurs team and says that the breach of the rules of social distancing by some players is "silly and irresponsible,quot;

















Tottenham's decision to put the staff out without permission is' stupid ', says former Spurs midfielder Jamie O' Hara

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O & # 39; Hara has criticized the club's "stupid decision,quot; to use public money to pay some employees who don't play during the coronavirus pandemic.

The North London side has faced public reaction after 550 non-playing employees, some of whom were suspended, were forced to receive a 20 percent pay cut, while players' wages remain intact. .

Tottenham posted profits of £ 69m last year and is the eighth richest club in the world with owner Joe Lewis worth an estimated £ 3.9 billion, sparking fans to disgust at his licensing decision.

An angry O & # 39; Hara, who played for Tottenham for six years from 2005, said Sky Sports News: "It's disappointing for the Spurs: They have a multi-million dollar owner.

Deloitte has estimated that the Spurs earned £ 460 million in revenue last year

"I would understand if you were to go further down in terms of leagues and see teams with financial difficulties right now."

"But for the Spurs, they are a great club, they have the right support and I think they should have taken care of their staff for a lot of it."

"If it is costing them £ 500,000 a month to take care of the staff they have there on full pay, then if this situation lasts for three months, you are talking about £ 1.5m.

"So is the reputation, which is global, worth damaging for that kind of money when the club is so profitable?

"It seems like a stupid decision to me."

The spurs have said Sky Sports News They "will continue to review their position,quot; after the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters & # 39; Trust urged President Daniel Levy to follow Liverpool in reversing the decision.

We have been saying constantly @SpursOfficial – Pause and reframe. Now we are saying it clearly and in public: no longer damage the reputation of the Club, listen to its fans. – THST (@THSTOfficial) April 6, 2020

Reports have also suggested that the club's older players are unhappy with the club's stance, but O & # 39; Hara believes they are partly to blame for the situation.

"I am disappointed with the players," he added. "They are the ones who make money there.

"Come on, if you are a great player in Tottenham, you take care of yours and for me it is the first and most important thing you should do in this situation, so I am surprised."

"Maybe Daniel Levy is in a situation where he's waiting for players to take salary cuts, so he should do something and try to save money as a businessman."

Jamie O & # 39; Hara says club players should financially support staff

"If I was there, I'd be asking that question and I hope some of them are, like Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

"They are great players at the club and they make a lot of money. They should take care of the staff."

"Tottenham is not just about the players, it is about everyone in that football club: the financial team, the corporate side, the marketing, the butlers, the chefs; all that makes the club great is all the people who works there, so players should be the first people to make sure they're cared for. "

Other problems arose for the Spurs on Tuesday when images and videos on social media seemed to show that some players were ignoring coronavirus blocking guidelines by ignoring social distancing rules during part of their training in a public park.

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho was photographed doing a session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at Hadley Common.

O & # 39; Hara said of the incident: "I am really surprised right now, under the scrutiny of the Spurs, who have gone to a park on their Tottenham training team and done a session running side by side. .

"It is silly. It is not a great PR. It is really irresponsible on the part of Mourinho and some of the players to do it because people are dying and fighting against this coronavirus, and we have to stop the spread."

"Watching footballers go and train together when they don't live together is irresponsible for the Spurs, and shouldn't be happening."