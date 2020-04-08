Tori Spelling infuriates people after charging $ 95 for a virtual meet and greet

Instagram

While some fans consider his idea of ​​having an individual conversation with the actress to be “ cool & # 39; & # 39 ;, many others criticize the & # 39; Beverly Hills student, 90210 & # 39; for collecting so much in the middle of this difficult moment of coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info –

Tori Spelling He has angered people for trying to make money from his popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress came under fire after she announced a virtual meeting that will cost her fans $ 95 each.

Promoting the event on her social media pages, the 46-year-old woman promised an individual video chat with a limited number of people. Who signed up for the event, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. PT could also take virtual selfies alongside the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star and then download a copy of the video call.

"I can't wait to make my first virtual meeting and greeting on Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT. Only 20 spots available, so reserve your spot now. Link in my bio xoxo," he wrote in the accompanying footer. the promotional ad, which has since been removed. Some of his fans called his idea "cool," while others expressed interest in joining the meeting.

However, many others were impressed by his petty way of getting money from his fans, while other celebrities have been using his fame and wealth to help others in this time of crisis. "Tori Spelling wants to do a virtual conversation with all the people who are married, but she will charge her $ 95 to do it. There is a pandemic, people are isolated and alone, they even die, but they leave it to a D-list celebrity. to find out how to make money from the situation, "one called her on Twitter.

Another reacted to Tori's announcement: "That is disgusting if it's true." Some others flocked to the comment section of her post to hit her. "Geeeez … other more famous people are doing this for free, it's your fault for charging so much," wrote one surprised follower.

"Celebrities are much more famous than you are doing FREE shows and donating for COVID's help. How do you live with yourself?" Read another similar comment. "Are people doing free concerts and are you getting paid? How about you do a lottery and take random photos for the winners!" Another suggested. Another person criticized her: "The crazy blonde has lost her mind."

"Sad to read … the BEST Talent is offering free concerts and the TED talks are free and have major sharing problems, but they are charging $ 95.00 per person," said another. "I am angry that Americans have to read for years that you don't pay your bills but you continue to live high on the pig. Grow up and teach your children that working for both you and your husband is the right answer to your problems. Stop renting. 5 huge warehouses and sell your billboard. "

"You have to stop trying to capitalize on people right now. People are DYING. Out of a job, damn near homeless people, and you want the US after this, you're a terrible person," someone else said. their outrage.

Another user, however, has come to Tori's defense. The person mentioned wrote: "Her family has to eat! If she can pay, she has money to spare and she doesn't want to talk to her … great, she will pay! It's her job, her jobs have been put on hold as La Most of the rest of the world and she has a family to support! … @torispelling, creative congratulations and giving people an escape from quarantined life with you! "

Tori has not responded to the backlash and the event is currently still planned to continue as scheduled.