Tori Spelling dragged down for charging fans $ 95 per Instagram live session

Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling is catching on after she revealed that she would host an online gathering for 20 fans on Instagram Live, and charge them $ 95 per pop.

"I can't wait to do my first virtual meeting and say hello on Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Only 20 spots available, so reserve your spot now. Link in my xoxo bio,quot;

Fans say the price is simply not worth it.

"Tori Spelling wants to do a virtual conversation with all the people who are married, but she will charge her $ 95 to do it. There is a pandemic, people are isolated and alone, they even die, but they leave it to a D-list celebrity. to find out how to make money from the situation, "wrote a Twitter user.

Another added: "The prize for a terrible human goes to … Tori Spelling! She wanted to charge fans $ 95 for a virtual meeting and say hello and the money would go to … HER. Good to know the coronavirus the pandemic really touched his heart. "

He has since removed the post.

The actress' money problems are well documented. She was sued twice by American Express for not paying the balances of $ 38K and $ 88K. She was also sued by City National Bank for failing to make monthly loan payments.