Tori Spelling dragged down for charging fans $ 95 per Instagram live session

Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling is catching on after she revealed that she would host an online gathering for 20 fans on Instagram Live, and charge them $ 95 per pop.

"I can't wait to do my first virtual meeting and say hello on Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Only 20 spots available, so reserve your spot now. Link in my xoxo bio,quot;

