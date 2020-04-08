Tori Spelling criticized for charging fans $ 95 for video chat

Tori Spelling is at home in self isolation with her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five children. And, like many Americans, she is trying to be creative and generate income during the economic shutdown due to COVID-19. However, his latest attempt to make money has met with backlash.

Earlier this week, Spelling promoted her upcoming "live video chat,quot; on Instagram, and told her fans to reserve her spot.

Tori Spelling wants to chat. It will cost you $ 95 https://t.co/mjyeY5UaG6 – Whistle 100 (@ WSSL100) April 8, 2020

"I can't wait to do my first virtual meeting and say hello on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. PDT," wrote Spelling. “Only 20 spots available, so reserve your spot now. Link in my biography xoxo ".

However, when fans clicked on the link, they discovered that Spelling was charging fans $ 95 to chat with her during the virtual meeting and say hi. Immediately, fans started calling the 46-year-old man. Beverly Hills 90210 Alum for charging such a high price during a time when many are struggling financially during the COVID-19 blockade.

"Of course, it's $ 95 because during a pandemic we all have that much of a bummer 🙄 …" one follower commented, and another added: "Damn people are dying, and you still think how to make money from us … what you were and what you became."

Another fan noted that other celebrities were raising money for charities to help those who were struggling during COVID-19 and those on the front line of the pandemic, while some fans expressed disappointment that they were unable to pay the sale price of Spelling due to job loss.

There were some voices of support for Spelling, and one fan pointed out that Spelling should not "stop trying to make money and take care of his family just because someone else can't."

"Vas Tori, you take care of your family," wrote Spelling's supporter.

Tori Spelling wants to do a virtual conversation with everyone who is married, but will charge her $ 95 to do so. There is a pandemic, people are isolated and alone, even dying, but let a D-list celebrity figure out how to make money from the situation. pic.twitter.com/eUAVWOxl9m – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 7, 2020

Perez Hilton tweeted her support for spelling, writing: "I don't see this as a problem at all! Tori Spelling has bills to pay! Good for her! No one is forced to sign up for this!

This is just Spelling's latest social media post that has caused fans to call her. In December 2019, Tori Spelling faced criticism for posting photos of her children: Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7 and Beau, 3 – and was accused of using them to earn money through partnerships with advertisers. paid. labeling two different brands.

Ad

At the time, Spelling responded and said that he was not paid for the photos and that his family was simply a fan of the products. This time, backlash for the virtual meet and greet has resulted in Spelling deleting the post, but the link to the event is still in her bio.



Post views:

0 0