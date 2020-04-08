Toni Braxton debates the efficacy of Plaquenil treatment for coronavirus

Plaquenil is a treatment that is said to help in the case of coronavirus. More experts revealed that the drug is very safe and has been used by tens of millions of people worldwide since 1955.

Toni Braxton discussed this issue on her social media account and has fans speaking in the comments. Check out their recent post below.

It is extremely important to note the fact that this medication also treats lupus and other health problems.

What do you think about this? Lots of discussion about #plaquenil right now and whether or not it can help #covid. @lupusla ", Toni subtitled her post.

Someone said: ‘I think Trump supporters who have the coronavirus should give it a try, as they think it will work. and let the rest of us know how it turns out. "

An excited follower said: ‘This drug works !!!! My mother had an extreme case of COVID-19 and they gave her this for 10 days while she was still in the ICU and on a ventilator. This medicine saved her life along with the incredible medical staff who worked tirelessly to take care of her. "

Someone else, on the other hand, posted this message: ‘This is getting annoying. Hydroxychloroquine IS NOT A CURE / VACCINE for COVID-19 really I really wish they would stop pressing this medicine as a coronavirus medicine UNTIL IT WILL BE CHECKED AND PROVEN THAT IT IS THE SOLUTION for COVID-19. I understand that people want to take precautionary measures, but in the long run it causes problems, especially for patients with lupus and arthritis. "

The same commenter above went on and said: ‘First, hydroxychloroquine is a LIFE SAVING medication for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and patients with malaria. Due to misinformation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill this medication. This medicine has not been approved by the CDC or the FDA as a treatment and / or cure for COVID-19. However, it is approved for the conditions established above. Do not contribute to the death or discomfort of one person to participate in the false misinformation of another. I encourage people to wait for the science and research from the experts on Plaquemil and COVID-19. Let CDC and the FDA do their job. Let's not try to solve one problem while creating another. "

Another follower also said that "the downside is that lupus patients are not getting the regular refills they need now."

