Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bundchen almost ruined due to his soccer career

The former New England Patriots quarterback reveals in a new interview that his intense focus on the football career nearly cost him marriage to his supermodel wife.

American football superstar Tom brady he was forced to reevaluate his career priorities after his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen she made it clear that she was no longer "satisfied" with her marriage.

The couple, who share two children, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019, but the former New England Patriots quarterback reveals that the two reached a difficult point on the road to the relationship milestone, as the Brazilian beauty was frustrated with Brady's intense focus on soccer and his other non-sports endeavors.

During a candid conversation with the American shockjock Howard Stern On Wednesday April 8, 2020, Brady explained, "There was a couple of years ago, she didn't feel like she was doing my part for the family (sic)."

"He felt like he would play soccer all season and take care of the house, and suddenly, when the season was over, I would say, 'Great, let me in on all my other business activities. Let me in on my training soccer. And she's sitting there saying, "Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that? "And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she says, 'I have goals and dreams too.' 39 ;. "

Bundchen, who retired from the fashion catwalk in 2015, even detailed her unhappiness in a "sincere" letter to her husband, which made Brady realize she needed to make a "big transition" to get her marriage back on track. , which included attending therapy sessions and skipping organized team activities off-season with the Patriots.

"I was not satisfied with our marriage," Brady confessed. "So I needed to make a change in that."

"What worked for us 10 years ago will not work forever," he added. "We are growing in different ways."

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also spoke about how his life plan to settle down and start a family after his retirement in football was flipped in 2007, when his ex-girlfriend, the actress Bridget Moynahan, learned that she was pregnant shortly after they separated.

"I did not want to have children or marry until I was 30 years old, that was the plan," recalled the athlete, now 42 years old. "I remember thinking, 'I don't want anything to get in the way' once my football career started to work."

Moynahan gave birth to her son Jack later that year, while Brady was dating his now-wife Bundchen, and the athlete admits that the difficult situation was difficult to handle for everyone involved.

"That challenged me in many ways," he said. "It was difficult for my wife and the mother of my son because she did not imagine it either."

The trio finally found a way to parent together, and Brady is proud of the person his oldest son is becoming, and describes Jack as "the best 12-year-old boy you can imagine."

He is also the father of 10-year-old Benjamin and his 7-year-old daughter Vivian with Bundchen.