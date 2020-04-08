Tom Brady's Howard Stern interview: 10 key revelations about Patriots, Buccaneers and life with Gisele

%MINIFYHTML60f1183a60922cd1b694f6e775e583f377%

Tom Brady's first guest spot with Howard Stern on the latter's Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday will be one of the best sports interviews of all time.

The Patriots quarterback turned Buccaneers spoke to Stern over Zoom and the phone for more than two hours from the St. Petersburg, Florida, home he rents to Derek Jeter. Brady was candid in the conversation, revealing things about his time with New England, his decision to sign with Tampa Bay this offseason, and his life as a married man to his wife Gisele Bundchen.

The colorful language and costume stories were part of the course with Stern, but here are the top 10 things we learned from Brady.

MORE: Tom Brady's testicle was the size of "an orange,quot; after early injury

1) Tom Brady treated 2019 as his Patriots' swan song

Brady officially decided to sign with the Buccaneers on March 16 and got a close with the Patriots when he was able to meet owner Robert Kraft soon after. However, when to leave New England was quite clear long before where.

"I don't think there is a final decision until it happened, but I would say that I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year," Brady told Stern. "I knew our time was coming to an end."

2) Tom Brady and Bill Belichick parted on good terms

There's always been talk of a possible breakdown in the Super Bowl winning and professional relationship between Brady, his now-former head coach. Brady made it clear again that that was not the case.

"Making him allow me to be the best that I can be … I'm grateful for that. I very much believe that he feels the same way about me, because we've expressed it to each other," said Brady.

Brady also said that Belichick fully understood that his decision to leave the Patriots was related to accepting a new personal challenge.

"This is a part for me, in my life, to experience something very different," Brady told Stern. "There are ways for me to grow and evolve in a different way that I have not had the opportunity to do, that are not right or wrong, but are right for me."

3) Tom Brady doesn't like people debating whether he or Belichick meant more to the Patriots

Brady is absolutely right in this case. It's an absurd sports talk debate when neither the quarterback nor the coach would have accomplished the same great things without the other.

"I think it's a pretty shy argument actually that people would say that because, again, I can't do his job and he can't do mine," said Brady. "So the fact that you can say, 'Would I be successful without it, the same level of success?' I don't think it would have been. But I also feel the same, and vice versa."

4) Tom Brady did not consider ending his career with the Patriots only to remain Patriot

Brady previously mentioned that he was not nostalgic and that he would not feel sentimental about his football decision. It was not thought that moving to another team would contaminate everything he has done in his career.

"I never worried about the legacy. I could give a shit about it," Brady told Stern. "Never once, when I was in high school, I said, 'Man, I can't wait for my football legacy to be seen.' That's not me. That's not my personality."

For Brady, his time with the Patriots was fantastic, but now it's a closed chapter.

"I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization and an incredible group of people," said Brady. "That will never change. No one can take that away from me. No one can take those championships or Super Bowl experiences from us."

5) Tom Brady fully embraced the Patriots "Do Your Job,quot; mentality at the Belichick level

Stern reminded Brady of the times when he was frustrated by his teammates. Although Brady would avoid being cold about those situations, his demand for excellence is what made him thrive in the Patriots culture and system.

"I would say, 'I don't trust this guy to help us win the game.' I can definitely express my opinion to say that if you put it there, I'm not going to throw the ball at it. The whole team trusts me to do the right thing for the team, "said Brady." So you can't put someone out there who I don't believe in, because if I don't believe in him, he has no value to the team. "

"Fortunately for me, Coach Belichick always saw him the same way I did, so I think we had such a good connection, because he saw football the same way I did."

MORE: Here's Why The Bucs Didn't Have Creamy Uniform Release Jerseys

6) Tom Brady really believes that every backhand is a setup for a great comeback

Brady spoke to Stern about the steps he has had to take to overcome adversity throughout his life as a soccer player. With him, he revealed what he and the Patriots were thinking during their signature performance, sorry, Falcons fans.

"We were down 28-3 against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51. You can see that situation and basically quit smoking and say, you know, 'F-k it. We have no chance of winning, "or you can say," This will be an amazing comeback.

"When we come back from this, this will be the turning point in life, or a turning point in a professional career. I think when you change your mind and think that way, it becomes very motivating rather than very discouraging." So every time we're in a game, I think, 'Man, if we go back and win this game, we're the hero', rather than 'Oh, we're screwed. We have no shot & # 39; "

7) Tom Brady had to make serious changes in football to save the marriage with Gisele Bundchen

Brady has been married to Gisele for 11 years, but that relationship hit a rough spot not long ago until Brady made the decision to skip OTAs in the spring as part of better dedicating himself to family life with his son Benjamin and daughter. They lived. What inspired him to change was a heartfelt letter that Gisele wrote, which he keeps as a reminder.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like she was doing my part for the family. She felt like she would play soccer all season and that she would take care of the house," said Brady. "Then when the season was over, I thought, 'Great, let me in on all my other business activities. Let me go into my soccer training.' And she says, 'When are you going to do things for the house?' ? When are you going to take the kids to school? "

Brady admitted that it was a necessary wake-up call for his priorities, and in the end he found the necessary balance between football and life.

"That was a big part of our marriage. I had to check myself out," said Brady. "I had to make a big transition in my life to say, 'I can't do all the things I wanted to do for football like I used to. I have to take care of things in my family', because my family, the situation was not great. She was not satisfied with our marriage. So, she needed to make a change in that. "

8) Tom Brady doesn't care if he should be making more money

Stern mentioned to Brady that if he had been a world-class artist, not in sports, there would be no limit to what he would earn for his services. Brady was quite diplomatic about his status following the NFL's approval of his new collective bargaining agreement.

"I am an employee, and when you are an employee, you are subject to different negotiations. It is a very difficult topic of conversation: who deserves more, the players or the owners?" Brady said. "Owners are taking a big risk buying it, players are taking a lot of risk playing it. Because it's big business, there's a lot of money for everyone. I want players to be fairly compensated for what we think we provide to the game ".

9) Tom Brady chose the Buccaneers because they checked most of their boxes

Between "authentic,quot; offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians, elite catchers at Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, a chance to stay on the East Coast close to family and Florida's warm weather, Brady told Stern that the Buccaneers offered the best asset mix in the courtship process, something Brady also appreciated in himself.

"Being a free agent, I learned a lot about having the opportunity to assess what the priorities really were for me. The training was very important … I really like it," Brady said of Arians. "It is definitely someone who tells you directly and I appreciate it too.

"I wrote about 20 different things that were important to me. I prioritized what was important and climbed it, looking at all the opportunities there were. There was a family decision: my son Jack lives in New York and ending up close to him ended Being very important … I wanted to continue playing with great players. It is also the first time that I play in warm weather, which is quite good.

"It felt good. You have this college recruitment process where all the schools come and want to show you the best. It was a fun experience. I enjoyed that aspect of seeing what other teams can offer."

10) Tom Brady didn't think about retiring at age 42 because he feels he can still do a lot in the NFL

In the end, the Buccaneers showed Brady a lot of confidence by giving him a two-year contract. Brady would not have made the decision to extend his career to another team if he did not have the confidence that he could take that team to new heights.

"If I didn't think I could do that, I wouldn't have kept playing. But I think I can have a big impact," said Brady.

"I wanted to make a decision where I thought I could really excel as a player, that's all: Where could I really excel, achieve and bring out the best in me? In which environment would it be best for me? I chose this one, and time will tell. what kind of decision I made. All I know is what I can bring. "