Tom Brady talks about expecting a baby with ex Bridget Moynahan while dating his current wife, Gisele Bundchen. It was a "challenge,quot;!

While chatting with Howard Stern during a radio interview, Tom Brady talked about the difficulties he had with his wife Gisele Bündchen while expecting a baby with Bridget Moynahan. This is what I had to say!

The NFL star had a baby with his ex Bridget while he and Gisele were still at the beginning of their dating period, and it turns out the situation was as challenging as it seems.

While on SiriusXM radio, Tom said that ‘It was an interesting moment as we discovered later, that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son. We were forced to do something really important in our lives in a new part of our relationship. In many ways, I found out a lot about Gisele through this whole experience, and she found out a lot about me while dealing with a situation that wasn't very easy. "

Her son with Bridget is now 12 years old! Additionally, he and his now wife Gisele also share 10-year-old Benjamin and 7-year-old Vivian together.

According to him, the unexpected pregnancy with his ex-girlfriend forced him to "grow,quot; in a certain way.

‘It was very difficult for my wife to think that she fell in love with this boy, and now this boy's ex-girlfriend is pregnant. And it was very difficult for the mother of my son because she did not imagine it either. But I think we all made the best of the situation and, fortunately, he is the most amazing son at age 12. My heart explodes when I think of him. He is the best child you could ask for, "said the man to the host.

Among other things, Tom also talked about how he and Gisele met, saying it was a kind of "blind date,quot; since they were introduced by a mutual friend.

However, it wasn't really a "blind date,quot; since he already knew what she was like at the time.

Either way, they hit it off right away, and the rest is history!



