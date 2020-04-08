Tom Brady says he doesn't remember Donald Trump suggesting that he date Ivanka Trump

According to The Big Lead, Tom Brady stopped at the Howard Stern Show On Wednesday, however, instead of telling Stern everything he wanted to know, Brady remained steadfast in his arms by not saying much to the controversial host.

At one point during the conversation, Stern mentioned the least favorite president of the entertainment industry, Donald Trump, and The Big Lead claims that Brady seemed visibly disturbed by it. Stern asked the footballer about Ivanka Trump.

Brady, who laughed at the question, acted like he had no idea what Stern was talking about. Howard reportedly claimed that the president wanted Brady to date his daughter about two decades ago, however, the Boston website found the president's comments that apparently said something different.

According to the outlet, Trump said Tom was a "great guy,quot;, and met him at the Miss Universe pageant. Trump, at the time, claimed that Brady liked Ivanka. Reportedly, after Brady won her first Super Bowl, she was given the role of judge in the 2002 Miss USA beauty pageant, which the president held from 1996 to 2016.

In an old conversation between Trump and Stern, the host asked if he would agree to Brady dating his daughter, and the real estate mogul claimed he was 25 and "all-American."

Then Stern asked him if he was dating him, and Trump stated that Brady would probably like him, but at the time, he was more focused on "football stuff." According to The Big Lead, it was not long before the soccer player began a relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

As most know, Tom Brady has been criticized for his alleged support for the President before. When Trump first announced that he was running for president, some led Brady to the task by not denouncing him immediately as the rest of the sports and entertainment industry did.

Ad

These days, Tom is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, however, it is rumored that he had to change soccer teams to make her happy, although it is unclear if this is really true.



Post views:

0 0