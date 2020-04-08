Tom Brady reveals why Gisele was not satisfied with her marriage

Tom brady he got very honest about his relationship with Gisele Bundchen and his past problems in a new interview with Howard Stern.

Speaking in The Howard Stern Show At Sirius XM on Wednesday, the six-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots quarterback once recalled that his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel was in jeopardy.

"A couple of years ago … I didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and I felt like I would play soccer all season and that she would take care of the house. And suddenly, when that season ended, I said, 'Great, let me in on all my other business activities, let me in on my soccer training,' and she's sitting there saying, 'Well, when are you going to do things around the house When are you going to take the kids to school and do that? And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, to check myself because she said, 'I have goals and dreams too. .. so you better start taking care of things around the house. "