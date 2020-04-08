Tom Brady reveals why Gisele was not satisfied with her marriage

Tom brady he got very honest about his relationship with Gisele Bundchen and his past problems in a new interview with Howard Stern.
Speaking in The Howard Stern Show At Sirius XM on Wednesday, the six-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots quarterback once recalled that his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel was in jeopardy.
"A couple of years ago … I didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and I felt like I would play soccer all season and that she would take care of the house. And suddenly, when that season ended, I said, 'Great, let me in on all my other business activities, let me in on my soccer training,' and she's sitting there saying, 'Well, when are you going to do things around the house When are you going to take the kids to school and do that? And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, to check myself because she said, 'I have goals and dreams too. .. so you better start taking care of things around the house. "
"Two years ago, when it came to your football for me, I had to make a big transition in my life to say that I can't do all the things I wanted to do for football like I used to." said. "I have to take care of things in my family because my family, the situation was not great. She was not satisfied with our marriage. So she needed to make a change in that. Her point was, 'Well, yeah, of course This works for you. Everything works for you. But it doesn't work for me. Because you can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship is great because it only works for you, and the point of a relationship (s) has to work for you. both. You better work on both because if it doesn't, then ultimately it is not sustainable. "
Brady said at one point that his wife wrote him a "very thoughtful letter,quot; about his marriage, which he still keeps in a drawer.
"It is a good reminder to me that things are going to change and evolve over time," he said. "Family decisions are made and I think most men want to focus on their careers, and it's very easy for men to focus on their careers."
Brady and Bündchen have been married since February 2009 and share two children, son. Benjamin10 and her daughter They lived, 7. He also shares a 12 year old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend and actress Blue blood star Bridget Moynahan.
"I didn't want to have children or get married until I was 30," Brady told Stern. "I remember thinking, I don't want anything to get in the way … once my football career started working, I thought in my mind, why don't I wait until I'm done playing, which I thought would reach 30 years, and then I'll find out the rest from there. But that was not in the plan. "
Brady said he and his wife met in December 2006 through a mutual friend and had their first date at a wine bar in New York City.
"I was coming out of a relationship, so for me, it wasn't like I was so ready to look for a different person, but that she came into my life at the right time," he said. "And it was an interesting time because we found out after that that my ex-girlfriend was pregnant with my oldest son. We were forced to do something very important that was happening in our lives in a new part of our relationship. In many ways I found out a lot about Gisele through this experience. She found out a lot about me. "
"Again, I didn't think I was going to have children for another 10 years," he continued. "And the next thing you know, I discovered that Bridget was pregnant with our son. It was a unique moment and … she challenged me in many ways. It was very difficult for my wife to think that she fell. In love with this boy and then … His ex-girlfriend is pregnant, and it was very challenging for my son's mother, because she didn't imagine it either, but I think we all made the best of the situation and fortunately, he is the most amazing son at age 12. My son Jack He is like me, I mean, my heart explodes when I think of him. He is the biggest child you could ask for. "
%MINIFYHTML860e67de7dca9090c8c8b6b78041bb927%