Tom Brady reveals that his testicle grew to the size of & # 39; an orange & # 39; after injury early in his career

Tom Brady shared many stories in a two-hour interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday morning, and one story included the time when his testicle grew the size of an orange.

The issue was brought up because Stern was arguing about Brady having great successes in games. He recalled a particular blow that left Brady's testicle "three times normal size." While Brady did not confirm the "three times,quot; part, he said an injury once left him with an enlarged testicle.

"I thought that when they hit me something happened. It ended up being a hernia in the game where the abdominal wall was opened," Brady told Stern. "And then I don't know all the details, but the testicles were like: literally one side was like, I'd say it was an orange. And then the other side was normal. And I thought, 'Something is wrong here.' # 39;

"The guy who was our backup quarterback, Matt Cassel, would draw me with a huge testicle on one side and leave it in my locker every day. He (called me) purple ball. That's … hurt. That was a really hard injury. "

So now you're probably wondering what hit left Brady with an orange-sized testicle. After asking the initial question, Stern joked, "Did Gisele like that?" Brady said he was not with his wife at the time. He met Gisele in 2006, and had a well-informed hernia hernia in 2005. Brady also made reference to Cassel, who was on the team that season, so we can probably trace this injury back to that year.

The hard part is finding out when it happened. A Sports Illustrated article claims that Brady suffered the hernia in Week 15, which curiously would have been against the Buccaneers, Brady's new team. But an ESPN article claims that Brady played "half the season,quot; with the injury.

A biography of Tom Brady, written by Charles P. Pierce, appears to further narrow the injury timeline. The book also explains why there is really no definite time for this injury.

From "Moving the Chains: Tom Brady and the Search for Everything,quot;:

"At some point in the middle of the season, probably in the game against Indianapolis, Brady had been diagnosed with a high herniation on the right side … According to team policy, the hernia was kept a secret from anyone. outside of the official Patriots family. "It happened subtly. Brady hadn't missed a hit for that. It was an internal injury in every way. "

The Patriots played the Colts in Week 9 that season, which means Brady likely played in at least 11 games with this injury (including the playoffs). Brady lost his first playoff game that season.