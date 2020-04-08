Tom Brady on why he didn't endorse Donald Trump: "Totally different from friend's support,quot;

Tom Brady has been friends with President Donald Trump for many years, but the personal support of the future Hall of Fame member does not necessarily extend to politics.

In a lengthy interview in the Wednesday edition of "The Howard Stern Show," the Buccaneers quarterback addressed a number of issues, including his relationship with Trump and his political position. Stern was curious how Brady interacted with Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election; Stern had formed his own bond with Trump, but did not want to endorse him.

"I have great affection for Trump. We used to do radio shows together, have fun, he came to my wedding and all these kinds of things," Stern said. "I don't know where you are politically, but it was strange because there was a moment when Donald called me and said: 'Hey, I want you to speak at the Republican convention'. And Donald can be very forceful, it was strange.

"Actually, I was a supporter of Hillary Clinton. I really liked her," Stern continued. "It was awkward for me because he was asking me to do that, and I had to say no, and it is not an easy thing to do with someone who has been kind to you."

Trump also contacted Brady, who declined to speak at the convention because he was not going to do "anything political." He explained that the Trump presidential campaign changed everything and made it "uncomfortable."

"He was calling me after the games, 'I saw your game Tom, let's play golf together.' So 2003, 2004, that's how it was," Brady said of his friendship with Trump. "He played golf, and then he became someone who: would come to our games and stay out of it. He would cheer on the Patriots. He always had a way to connect with people, and he still does."

"But the whole political aspect came up, and I think they got me into a lot of those things because it was so polarizing at the time of the election. It was awkward for me. You can't undo things, not that I undo a friendship – but the Political support is totally different from that of a friend. "

Brady believes that modern politics is too divisive, so he decides to focus on embracing leadership and bringing people together. He told Stern that his connection to Trump never created problems inside the locker room.

"No, no, never," said Brady. "(My teammates) know me. They know who I am. I was with them every day."

Then Stern surprised the Bucs' quarterback with a question that Trump wanted Brady to date Ivanka, his daughter, and senior presidential adviser. Brady couldn't help but laugh and said Trump never directly suggested that he should form a powerful partner with Ivanka.

"Did I think about dating her? No, there was never that place we went out or something like that," Brady said.

Brady wisely maneuvered himself out of the Stern bombardment and walked away pointing at Gisele, his wife since 2009.

"Everything worked for me anyway," said Brady. "I married the woman of my dreams … I think I married the most incredible woman. So I don't regret it."