Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots before last season | NFL news





Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons with the team.

Tom Brady has revealed that he knew before last season that he would likely be the last with the New England Patriots.

The 42-year-old quarterback signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month, ending a brilliant 20-year season with the Patriots.

Brady discussed his departure in detail in an extensive two-hour interview on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show,quot; on Wednesday.

Brady told Stern that he did not make his "final, final decision,quot; until he told Patriots owner Robert Kraft on March 16, and revealed that they both shed tears during their meeting at Kraft's home.

"I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year," said Brady. "I knew our time was coming to an end."

Brady did not go into specific details about his reasons for wanting a change, but admitted that he wanted "to grow and evolve in a different way than I have not had a chance to do."

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have dominated the NFL this decade

When asked if he had any resentment toward Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for his departure from New England, Brady was emphatic.

"No, absolutely not," Brady replied. "No, because this is a part for me, in my life, of experiencing something very different."

Belichick and Brady have enjoyed unprecedented success together, winning six Super Bowls as Brady was selected by Belichick with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Their bond is deep, but rumors of an increasingly strained relationship between the two have persisted in recent years.

When Brady moved into the twilight of his career, it was only natural for Belichick to start planning life without him.

Brady accepts this and says that Belichick's lack of loyalty was not a factor in his decision to leave.

"I think he has a lot of loyalty. He and I have had a lot of conversations that no one has been aware of, nor should they be, that so many wrong assumptions were made about our relationship or how he felt about me. I genuinely know how he feels about from me, "said Brady.

"Now I'm not going to answer all the rumors or assumptions, other than what your responsibility as a coach is to get the best player for the team, not only in the short term but also in the long term.

"So what I could control is trying to be the best that I could be in both situations as well. I entered unknown territory as an athlete because I started to break the mold of what many other athletes had experienced, so I got to the point where I was an older athlete and he is beginning to plan for the future, which is his responsibility.

"I don't blame him for that. That's what he should be doing. Not that he ever trained, but if he was ever in a position of authority, he would understand it, too."

Brady found himself without offensive weapons last year after a series of high-profile outings.

Brady told Stern that "it was time,quot; to move on to another team.

"I don't know what to say other than that," said Brady. "I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people, and that will never change.

"No one can take that away from me, no one can take those experiences away from me or the Super Bowl championships."