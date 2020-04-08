Todd Chrisley hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Todd Chrisley is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus, daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed on Wednesday.

In a long message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, Savannah said that Chrisley knows best Star was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago and spent three days receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"I've never been so scared in my life," Savannah wrote, adding, "When Daddy started getting sick, I immediately started to worry … he and I are the ones we care about the most. After a couple of days, Mom and I convinced him. By going to urgent care … he came in and was showing all the symptoms of COVID-19, so they examined him. "

Savannah then closed the criticisms that could assume that her father was able to get tested because of her fame, writing: "So, before people say … OH, IT WAS ONLY TESTED BECAUSE HAS A CELEBRITY … & # 39; You're wrong! In an urgent care like the rest of you would do. After having the test, he returned home and quarantined his room for 7 days and then his test returned … POSITIVE … when mom and I read that our hearts fell. "