Todd Chrisley hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Dennis Leupold / US Network USA
Todd Chrisley is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus, daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed on Wednesday.
In a long message shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, Savannah said that Chrisley knows best Star was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two weeks ago and spent three days receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
"I've never been so scared in my life," Savannah wrote, adding, "When Daddy started getting sick, I immediately started to worry … he and I are the ones we care about the most. After a couple of days, Mom and I convinced him. By going to urgent care … he came in and was showing all the symptoms of COVID-19, so they examined him. "
Savannah then closed the criticisms that could assume that her father was able to get tested because of her fame, writing: "So, before people say … OH, IT WAS ONLY TESTED BECAUSE HAS A CELEBRITY … & # 39; You're wrong! In an urgent care like the rest of you would do. After having the test, he returned home and quarantined his room for 7 days and then his test returned … POSITIVE … when mom and I read that our hearts fell. "
After "worsening,quot; the symptoms, "Savannah said Todd,quot; could no longer fight it "and that the wife took her to the emergency room. Julie Chrisley.
"When she got there, she was forced to leave and leave due to all the strict guidelines. She stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the 3 most difficult days I think she could have endured," recalled the 22-year-old. . "I talk to my dad 10 times a day! He is my best friend … I also never go to bed one night without a Good Night message and I love you … and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room alone and I had no idea how it was. "
Savannah's post concluded: "At one point I fell to my knees and begged God not to take it … not to take my best friend … I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my dad. I was so desperate that I left photos of our family in the hospital and said 'If you see this, I know he'll keep fighting!' So I guess the point of telling you all this is for you to take it seriously. .. STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly … LOVE LONGER THAN EVER! Life is so short. "
In the comment section, Savannah said Todd is "75 percent better,quot; and on the road to recovery.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
