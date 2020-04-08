Today's news: what you need to know

Matilda Coleman
On March 2, Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "When you say, what happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries."

More than a month later, the New York City area has the most cases in the US. And much more than many countries. More than 138,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

A severe outbreak in New York was likely inevitable, and a disorganized federal response didn't help, but state and city officials were also hampered by their own confusing guidance, neglected warnings, delayed decisions, and political infighting, according to a review by The Times. . .

Long lines and coronavirus fears didn't stop Thousands of people voted Tuesday in the state elections, where careers such as the Democratic presidential primary and a key seat in the state Supreme Court were decided.

Due to a court ruling, the results will not be released until next week, but procedural problems led some state officials to predict that any final numbers would be challenged.

Background: The election was held after the Wisconsin Republican-dominated state legislature rejected the Democratic governor's request to send absentee ballots to all voters or move the primaries. The State Supreme Court, controlled by conservative judges, reversed the governor's decision to postpone the elections until June. Read more about the history of the dispute.

Quotable: "It feels bad to have to choose between your personal safety and your right to vote," said Dan Bullock in Milwaukee. "But you have to be heard."

Whats Next: Voting rights experts said the Wisconsin election could be an example of what could happen across the country if new voting methods are not implemented during the outbreak, possibly including the November general election.

What's the mood right now in Britain?

There was quite a bit of surprise and some commotion in the announcement.

Really until Thursday, and even until Friday, the plan was for him to get out of self-isolation on Friday, which would have been seven days from the time he was diagnosed. Then he made a kind of rather shaky home video explaining his situation, in which he didn't look terrible, but he didn't look great either. That was as far as we knew.

What are the big questions about leadership in this time of crisis?

It has caused a kind of power vacuum. We are in a rather unpredictable position where we are unclear on how the government is administered. There is no written constitution.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in the post of prime minister, but right now there seems to be a sense that everything is going wrong for the government at an incredibly critical time for the country.

Thank you

