Today's news: what you need to know

The outbreak kept New York one step behind

On March 2, Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "When you say, what happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries."

More than a month later, the New York City area has the most cases in the US. And much more than many countries. More than 138,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

A severe outbreak in New York was likely inevitable, and a disorganized federal response didn't help, but state and city officials were also hampered by their own confusing guidance, neglected warnings, delayed decisions, and political infighting, according to a review by The Times. . .