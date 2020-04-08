Today's news: what you need to know

The outbreak kept New York one step behind
On March 2, Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "When you say, what happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries."
More than a month later, the New York City area has the most cases in the US. And much more than many countries. More than 138,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.
A severe outbreak in New York was likely inevitable, and a disorganized federal response didn't help, but state and city officials were also hampered by their own confusing guidance, neglected warnings, delayed decisions, and political infighting, according to a review by The Times. . .
Related: After two days of encouraging numbers, Cuomo announced Tuesday The highest total of virus-related deaths in a day in the state: 731. New Jersey and Connecticut also reported one-day highs, though authorities noted signs that the spread of the virus was slowing.
Another angle: The New York City transit agency was slow to offer protection to workers, and now staff shortages have made it difficult for even a diminished system to work. The average wait for some trains, usually four minutes, has skyrocketed to 40.
Masks and fear in Wisconsin polls
Long lines and coronavirus fears didn't stop Thousands of people voted Tuesday in the state elections, where careers such as the Democratic presidential primary and a key seat in the state Supreme Court were decided.
Due to a court ruling, the results will not be released until next week, but procedural problems led some state officials to predict that any final numbers would be challenged.
Background: The election was held after the Wisconsin Republican-dominated state legislature rejected the Democratic governor's request to send absentee ballots to all voters or move the primaries. The State Supreme Court, controlled by conservative judges, reversed the governor's decision to postpone the elections until June. Read more about the history of the dispute.
Quotable: "It feels bad to have to choose between your personal safety and your right to vote," said Dan Bullock in Milwaukee. "But you have to be heard."
Whats Next: Voting rights experts said the Wisconsin election could be an example of what could happen across the country if new voting methods are not implemented during the outbreak, possibly including the November general election.
A new global hobby
With much of the world looking to kill time, the demand for puzzles has increased in past levels normally seen at Christmas. Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia even allowed people to come out of the house to buy them.
We entered a puzzle factory in Germany to learn more about a painstaking process that is now colliding with a sudden rush of orders.
New White House Press Secretary: Kayleigh McEnany, a spokesperson for President Trump's campaign, was appointed to replace Stephanie Grisham, who held the post for nine months. With a president who likes to conduct his own reports, Ms. Grisham did not have one during her tenure, and neither is Mrs. McEnany expected to do so.
Snapshot: Above, Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas who finally got in the mood after 13 years of living together in a Hong Kong zoo. The two members of the famous low-libido species. She mated this week, a cause for celebration in the world of animal conservation.
Night comedy: The hosts were concerned when Wisconsin followed through on their choice. "Crowds of people gathered in a confined space together sharing pens, elderly poll workers: it's an all-you-can-eat coronavirus buffet,quot; Trevor Noah said.
What we are reading: This GQ feature about Kenyan elite runner Eliud Kipchoge. "Come for the photos of the fastest marathon runner in history, wearing haute couture," says Talya Minsberg, sports editor. "Stick to Knox Robinson's words and the wisdom shared by Kipchoge."
Cook: Melissa Clark writes: "A large bowl of what I craved today is the green, soupy garlics, probably my body's natural response to all the cupcakes and cookies I've been obsessively baking. "
Watch: Is it Drake's new single "Toosie Slide,quot; a TikTok or a song? Our critic Jon Caramanica explores the question. More formally, we have found a lot of good dancing to pass on. And if it's been a while since you saw Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope,quot; (maybe you've never seen it before?), This could be the day.
Do: Are the children fighting? We asked a bar gorilla, a kindergarten teacher, a hockey referee, a marriage and family therapist, and a police officer: How does a fight break up? Then we discover how to grow, inside your home.
The National Leader in Intensive Care
London Times correspondent Stephen Castle has been covering Britain's coronavirus outbreak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's personal experience with Covid-19. Melina Delkic from the Briefing Team spoke to him.
Tell us about Boris Johnson's condition.
On Tuesday we found out that he was stable at night and was still in intensive care. Critically, they said he had received some oxygen but had not been on a respirator or required invasive treatment.
His girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, tweeted about having symptoms, but we have no suggestion that she has suffered something as serious as Boris Johnson.
What's the mood right now in Britain?
There was quite a bit of surprise and some commotion in the announcement.
Really until Thursday, and even until Friday, the plan was for him to get out of self-isolation on Friday, which would have been seven days from the time he was diagnosed. Then he made a kind of rather shaky home video explaining his situation, in which he didn't look terrible, but he didn't look great either. That was as far as we knew.
What are the big questions about leadership in this time of crisis?
It has caused a kind of power vacuum. We are in a rather unpredictable position where we are unclear on how the government is administered. There is no written constitution.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in the post of prime minister, but right now there seems to be a sense that everything is going wrong for the government at an incredibly critical time for the country.
