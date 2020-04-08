Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate their first anniversary

Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager Have something exciting to celebrate.

On Wednesday, the dynamic duo teamed up to sound on the 1st anniversary of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna with a touching montage of their time together. Connecting with her co-host via video chat, Hoda paid tribute to Jenna with a sweet message before showing the video.

"It is our first anniversary," he said. "It has been a wild ride. As Jenna said, we have had a couple of maternity leaves, a commitment, we have a study audience that is waiting for us to return. We are still finding ways to connect with each other." "

Going back to 2019, the video begins with a conversation between the two presenters as they prepared to film their first episode. Sitting behind the scenes in her makeup and hair chairs and holding hands, Hoda says, "You know what? It's Day 1, baby! Are you ready?" Together, they cheer: "I'm ready!"