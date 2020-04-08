Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate their first anniversary

Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager Have something exciting to celebrate.
On Wednesday, the dynamic duo teamed up to sound on the 1st anniversary of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna with a touching montage of their time together. Connecting with her co-host via video chat, Hoda paid tribute to Jenna with a sweet message before showing the video.
"It is our first anniversary," he said. "It has been a wild ride. As Jenna said, we have had a couple of maternity leaves, a commitment, we have a study audience that is waiting for us to return. We are still finding ways to connect with each other." "
Going back to 2019, the video begins with a conversation between the two presenters as they prepared to film their first episode. Sitting behind the scenes in her makeup and hair chairs and holding hands, Hoda says, "You know what? It's Day 1, baby! Are you ready?" Together, they cheer: "I'm ready!"
As they played through moments of their fun-filled year, the couple watched a clip from their "Excited To Be Together,quot; segment, which took place when Jenna returned to the show after welcoming her son. Hal in August 2019. During her best friend-themed game show, Jenna was tasked with guessing Hoda's favorite karaoke song, which hilariously ended up being Lil Nas X"Old Town Road,quot;.
The montage even featured the special moment Jenna welcomed Hoda's daughter Hope Catherine at TODAY family after she was adopted in April 2019. With a clip from the episode, the mother of two can be heard saying, "They are amazing. My heart is kind of exploding."
Jenna's baby also received a special thank you and you can hear the mother of three saying, "Three kids is a whole new thing, but we are having so much fun and I'm just looking at this precious baby. This beautiful mess is what it's about life. "
Moving on to another important milestone, the couple recalled Hoda's surprise announcement that she and her lifelong boyfriend Joel Schiffman We got engaged.
After seeing pictures of when they moved into their officer TODAY with Hoda and Jenna In the studio and receiving heartwarming messages from viewers across the country, the co-hosts took a moment to reflect on their yearlong journey together.
Hoda joked that she still feels strongly connected to Jenna despite being separated for most of the first year of her show and Jenna chimed in, saying, "It's so much fun because these days, you can forget what it feels like to dance with someone. , being in a room full of people you love even when you don't know them. And I've been going back and looking at photos of moments that bring that joy just to remind me that we're going to get through this. We're going to feel that power of sitting in our churches or in our schools, in our study, we will go back there again. "
Relive TODAY with Hoda and JennaThe greatest moments in the moving video above!
