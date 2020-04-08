Tiny Harris and T.I.'s daughter, heiress Harris, surprises fans with her perfect speech

Tiny Harris and T.I. They are proud parents, and looking at their daughter, the heiress Harris, is completely understandable. The three-year-old girl has been called a genius more than once, and if you watch the video below, you'll see why.

Check out the video where the baby heiress talks smoothly despite her young age!

People are simply amazed at the fact that Heiress recognized number 16 and her speech.

A follower said: L Lol, let people know, heiress! "How beautiful!" And a commenter posted this message: "Almost impossible to guess the age of black women, so the app had no chance."

Another fan said: ‘What 16 ??? It sure sounded like a 16 year old … lmfao launches that app AWAYYYYY … lol, "and a commenter posted this message:" Education is amazing! Children can speak and read very well at an early age when you teach them! And you can still let them be children. "

Someone else skipped the comments and wrote: ‘Respect your age. Or as his father would say, "Sorry for the aberration of the machinery, since clearly my son is still a teenager."

Another fan gave her important advice: "Well, for all of you they say that she has a great speech for 3 … STOP talking to your children."

One commenter wrote, "Girl, we would have thought you had 6 the way you talk."

Someone else who did not know that this beautiful girl is the daughter of Tiny and Tip, posted this: "She is smart, cute and beautiful, but who is this girl? I guess she must be a famous girl or a 3-year-old prodigy. I am not aware of someone helping me here 🙏🏼 thanks in advance 🙂 '

Another follower praised Heiress and said, "How about a three-year-old who recognizes the number 16. Don't let this baby's intelligence slip away."

The heiress is a child prodigy!



