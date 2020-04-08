Tim McGraw's daughter disgusted by her flirtatious compliment on Faith Hill's butt

WENN / Instagram

In a video she shares on Twitter, the couple's 22-year-old daughter Gracie looks embarrassed when the singer of & # 39; It & # 39; s Your Love & # 39; sprouts over the 'loot' of his wife in front of his eldest son.

Up News Info – Being married for more than two decades, it is good to know that Tim McGraw still want Faith hill. But the couple's romantic display can sometimes be too much for their children, as evidenced by their daughter's reaction in a new video that the country music singer shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In the video on Tuesday, April 7, the couple's daughter, Gracie, was lying on a sofa while the voices of her mother and father were heard in the background. Apparently, the couple was talking about how they are getting older, as Faith stated, "I look fifty … at least I look 30." Congratulating his wife's derriere, Tim said, "You've got that loot going." Faith agreed when she replied, "Oh yes."

The camera captured Grace's face as she went from disgust to horror. Tim, recognizing this, did not seem to regret the flirty moment when he posted it on social media with the title "Embarrassing his daughters", adding an emoji face with tears of joy.

His followers had fun with the clip, and one commented, "This is gold! I love it!" Another reacted to the video, "This honestly brightened my day," while a third user spoke about the couple, "so charming." Someone else encouraged Tim: "Hi Tim, well done!"

"HAHAHHAAHA YOUR FACE. Everything about this is great," added another. "Another person commented," Hilarious! I really didn't need to know what you think of your mom's loot, "as someone asked," Are these conversations normal at home or did they start with social estrangement? "

Gracie is one of the three children of Tim and Faith. The couple, who have been married since 1996, have two other daughters, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. The family has taken refuge in their Nashville home while self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.