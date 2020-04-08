Tigers Woods conducts the Masters Champions Dinner & # 39; quarantine style & # 39; | Golf News





Tiger Woods was due to start defending his fifth Masters title on Thursday.

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods hosted a "quarantine-style,quot; champions dinner of his own, with the opening of the biggest golf tournament of the year due to the coronavirus.

Woods was due to start defending his fifth Masters title on Thursday, but the tournament has been delayed until November due to the ongoing pandemic.

It is Augusta's tradition that the winner of the previous year hosts, and selects from the menu, a pre-tournament dinner of champions, attended only by former champions and the club president.

Woods posted a photo of himself Wednesday night with girlfriend Erica Herman and sons Sam and Charlie as they sat down to eat at their South Florida home.

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family," Woods wrote on Twitter.

The 44-year-old man wore his green Augusta jacket, while a replica of the Masters trophy was placed in the center of the table.

Woods 'victory ended with an 11-year wait for his fifteenth major title and moved him to three on Jack Nicklaus' all-time list.

The American has not played in a tournament since finishing 82nd at the Genesis Invitational in February, after which he missed a number of key events, including the Players' Championship, with a back injury.

With major tours suspended indefinitely, it was announced Monday that this year's Open Championship, which Woods won three times, had been canceled, while the other three major races had been rescheduled.

The USPGA Championship will now take place in August, followed by the US Open in September and the Masters in November, with the Ryder Cup maintaining its position in late September.