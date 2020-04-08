Tiger Woods remains on the Master's schedule with & # 39; dinner of champions & # 39; in family

%MINIFYHTML5e76c46bdd9db26e40e5872443d1bc1576%

Tiger Woods marked what was supposed to be the start of Teacher Week on Tuesday by hosting a different type of Champions Dinner.

Woods led the family around the table in the house and they all dressed in green. Dad was wearing a jacket.

One of the Masters' best-known traditions is Tuesday's dinner at Augusta National hosted by the previous year's champion. Woods is a pro after winning the tournament five times, most recently in 2019.

MORE: Tiger-Phil vs. Brady-P. Manning for the COVID-19 relief event

You will have to wait seven months to sustain the real thing. The coronavirus outbreak has forced a rescheduling of the 2020 Masters until mid-November, when it would complete the American part of the Grand Slam instead of starting it. This year's British Open has been canceled, leaving only three majors this year.

If Augusta really does take place in the fall, we can make an obvious suggestion of what the champion should serve his fellow competitors: a good spread on the Thanksgiving theme. (There's a squeaky stuffed joke somewhere in there.)