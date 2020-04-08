Tiger King's niece Joe Exotic is spilling all the tea: orgies, animal sex acts and more salacious details

%MINIFYHTML84fdfdb7cbd343c85f0e9f82d9aafc0077%

As the world has been caught up in the unbelievably salacious lives of the cast of Tiger King and Joe Exotic, her niece has come forward to give details not featured in the Netflix documentary. Chealsi Putman, 31, grew up spending time at her uncle's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma (now operated by Jeff Lowe, who was also in the docuseries) and has not only witnessed things firsthand, but You have heard many stories. Now she is pouring all the tea into the Daily Mail and revealed that she also helped the F.B.I. He tracked down his uncle Joe and was instrumental in finding and arresting him in Florida. Joe Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Schreibvogel aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage is currently 22 years old for wildlife violations and the attempted murder against Carole Baskin. He was transferred to FMC Fort Worth Prison, and Chealsi was not he regrets having sent him there.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Chealsi said his uncle was far worse than the one depicted in the seven-episode docuseries that gripped the nation and left viewers wanting more. She stated that he used to freeze dead tiger cubs and sell them to taxidermists.

She also said she heard about videos where people performed sex with animals at the zoo, although she says she never saw them herself.

Chealsi also revealed that Joe Exotic has an adult son named Brandon Chappell, 38, and the father of three children, making Joe Exotic a grandfather.

Chealsi spoke not only of the video stories that show people who perform sexual acts with animals. She said there were videos of Joe filming his partners having orgies with other men.

You can watch the exclusive interview with Chealsi Putman and the Daily Mail below.

EXCLUSIVE: Tiger King star's niece says Netflix did not fully expose her uncle's ills https://t.co/giIMiLAjPV – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 7, 2020

Have you seen the docuseries? Tiger king? What were your thoughts on the series? Some people have suggested that more people should be behind bars than just Joe Exotic.

Rumor has it that Tiger king Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are preparing an eighth episode that will be similar to a live reunion show. Are you waiting to see more episodes of Tiger king?



