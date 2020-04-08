Thomas L. Miller dead; "Full House" Producer "Family Matters" Was 79 – Deadline

Thomas L. Miller, who produced successful comedies for more than seven decades in business, died Sunday, April 5, at the age of 79 in Salisbury, Connecticut. He succumbed to the complications of heart disease.

As a co-founder of Miller / Boyett Productions, Miller / Boyett / Warren Productions, and Miller-Milkis Productions, Miller produced Full house, Soul friends,Family matters, Perfect strangers Y Step by Step.

"Thomas Miller was born to entertain, infused with uncontainable passion and love for bringing joy to others through his life's work," Warner Bros Television Group said in a statement. "And what set of skills he possessed. He was both a thoughtful and tasteful executive, an extremely talented writer, and a highly successful producer whose numerous successful series will live long in the collective memory of fans around the world. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group and the Fuller House the family will miss him deeply, and we send our love to his longtime partner Bob Boyett and the Miller family. "

Born on August 31, 1940 in Milwaukee, Miller moved to Los Angeles after college in 1962. His entry into entertainment occurred when he became the dialogue coach for legendary film director Billy Wilder.

During his four years at Wilder, Miller learned the basics of filmmaking. Together, they worked on classic movies like Irma la Douce Y Fortune cookie. Wilder and Miller remained friends until Wilder's death in 2002.

Miller then served as an assistant in charge of television program development with William Self on 20th Century Fox, where he co-created the comedy series. Nanny and teacher.

Soon after, he moved to Paramount Studios. There, Miller became Vice President of Development, overseeing the development of television comedy and drama series programming, as well as original TV movies. At Paramount, he directed classic shows like The uneven couple Y American style love.

Miller then left Paramount to become a producer, founding his own company with his partner Edward K. Milkis.

Together with Garry Marshall, Miller-Milkis Productions developed iconic series such as Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley Y Mork and Mindy.

In addition to these television series, Miller-Milkis produced the feature films. Silver streak Y Dirty game".

Miller went on to co-create the acclaimed comedy Soul friends and produced Angie with Robert L. Boyett under his Miller / Boyett Productions banner.

They subsequently produced The Hogan family, Full house, and the long term Perfect strangers as part of an agreement with Lorimar Television (later Warner Bros. Television). The duo also produced The best little whore house in Texas for Universal

From left to right: "Family Affairs", "Full House" and "Perfect Strangers"

Together with producer William Bickley and partner Michael Warren, the duo provided series for ABC's Friday comedy line "TGIF," with hits including Family matters, Step by Step and more.

In 1996, after Miller / Boyett and Bickley / Warren decided to reorganize the companies, Boyett and Miller joined forces with Michael Warren to form Miller / Boyett / Warren, producing new comedy series for CBS. The final project produced by the trio was Two of a kindstarring Full houses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Miller moved to New York City in 2000 and began a career as a theater producer, collaborating with Boyett. Won a Tony Award in 2011 for Best Play for War Horse and was nominated in the same category in 2019 for Tootsie. His additional Broadway credits include Hillary and Clinton Y 13as well as the next Ms. Doubtfire and the revival of Company.

Fast forward to 2016, and Miller and Boyett returned to television as producers in Fuller House, a Warner Horizon series that debuted on Netflix. The show will conclude this year.

After leaving Los Angeles, Miller moved to Connecticut, where he lived with his 40-year-old partner Bob Boyett and his four beloved boxer dogs.

Miller was the son of Edward and Shirley Miller; brother of Robert (Nancy) Miller and Kitty (Paul) Glass; uncle of Gayle, Jeff and Greg Miller, as well as Lori, Danny and Tracy Glass; and Rachel's great-uncle, Abby, Sydney, Finn and Charlie Miller, Dash and Tatum Berk, and Lily Glass. A private burial will take place in Milwaukee.