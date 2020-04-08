Home Entertainment This throwback video with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan will...

This throwback video with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan will leave you divided

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are without a doubt one of the coolest brothers in Bollywood. Sara is already impressing the public with her big screen performances, younger brother Ibrahim is interested in chasing cricket professionally. However, you may also want to give the acting a shot, considering how handsome he looks.

Today, Sara took to Instagram to share a video of her past and Ibrahim killing time. The flashback video has them playing & # 39; knock knock & # 39; and both are seen controlling their laughter throughout the video as they indulge in a hilarious round of questions and answers.

Sara Ali Khan

Look the following video …

