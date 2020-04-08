This photographer is taking FaceTime lock portraits

%MINIFYHTML1cf505624fba1f1e2c9c034bc0cebd8e75%

Lockdown has altered everyone's lives to varying degrees, and wedding photographers are some of the most unfortunate in terms of the impact on their careers – there are no weddings, and even if it would have been reckless or impractical to attend. Yorkshire-based photographer Tim Dunk, however, has found a way to continue taking self-portrait portraits: FaceTime.

Writing in PetaPixelDunk describes the process, which involves making use of the Live Photo button that allows you to take an image during the call. Dunk works with the subjects to find or create good light within their homes, then edit the resulting shots in Lightroom. "The image quality is not going to be excellent," he says. "Hug him!"

Dunk says he has already done over 50 FaceTime sessions and is donating £ 10 ($ 12) from each session to The Trussell Trust, a UK food bank charity. You can see many more examples and reserve your own session here.