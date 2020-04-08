This is how those hot puzzles are made

Patrick Stewart once called the puzzle world a "secret society,quot;. There were always high-profile fans, like Hugh Jackman, but most only whispered about their passion.
Now, with much of the world locked up and seeking to kill time, puzzles have taken on a new role: a tool to save humanity. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison even referred to the puzzles as essential, and allowed people to leave the house to buy them.
Celebrities and commoners, trapped in their homes, have shown their puzzles. Ellen DeGeneres recorded her tribulations with a 4,000-piece puzzle on Instagram.
The rush to get hold of a puzzle, and even storage by regular enthusiasts, has transformed this quiet hobby and put pressure on businesses as demand increases beyond Christmas levels.
Ravensburger, a German puzzle maker with global sales of about $ 600 million, has been trying to meet the sudden order storm, even as social distancing measures have limited the number of puzzles it can produce at its factory in the south. from Germany.
The company cannot easily increase production, because each new puzzle takes weeks to create.
Each piece of the puzzle must be uniquely shaped, to prevent it from accidentally snapping into the wrong place. That means 1,000 different shapes for a 1,000-piece puzzle, each hand drawn by workers. Before cutting a puzzle for the first time, each piece is drawn on a sheet of paper over the finished image.
Then metal pieces are formed to form an elaborate cookie cutter made just for that puzzle; It takes about four weeks to build one. The cutter can be used only a limited number of times before its edges are dull. It can be resharpened once and then discarded. At the busiest times of the year, the company will go through several cutters a day.
But before the pieces are cut, the company chooses the correct image for a puzzle.
"Very rarely does it work well to take an attractive image and put it into a puzzle package," said Filip Francke, CEO of Ravensburger in North America.
People tend to prefer pictures full of detail, rather than wide stripes of color, unless they want to torture themselves. with a one-color puzzle.
"We are seeing an immersive image that allows you as the puzzle to be transported to a different location, potentially even in time," said Thomas Kaeppeler, president of Ravensburger in North America. "Imagine that beach scene."
Images that evoke a feeling of comfort (or "Hygge,quot;) are always popular. But interests will vary by age. A British company, Gibsons, has a line of puzzles aimed at avocado millennials.
Ravensburger runs focus groups and monitors platforms like Reddit, Instagram and Etsy to identify trends. Create a profile of a target customer and assemble a visual mood board that represents the type of person the customer is and what else they might like; A designer works with an artist to create an image.
Once the image is glued onto the cardboard and the pieces are designed, the cookie cutter is placed on top and 1,000 metric tons, or approximately 1,100 tons, of pressure is applied.
Half the world, roughly four billion people, is now under some kind of order to remain in their homes.
Retailers have been struggling to cope with the sudden demand for puzzles. Britain's older residents, who were urged to quarantine for 12 weeks, have begun to stock up.
The increase is a "double-edged sword,quot; for companies that generally make the bulk of their sales at Christmas, said Charles King, director of Jigsaw Puzzles Direct in northeast England. Mr. King was concerned with maintaining customer service as his inventory ran out. I was trying to fill thousands of orders a day.
Many of his clients are older people, "the gray pound," he said. "You are concerned about many of your clients."
Joe Rushton, director of Yorkshire Jigsaw, another retailer in the north of England, said he had stopped receiving orders on Amazon and was only focusing on direct sales. The company has been taking orders for a month each day, and is "pretty much clean,quot; until more puzzles arrive.
Many retailers said customers were calling and saying they would take whatever was available.
"It feels almost like a war base," said Rushton.
