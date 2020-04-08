This is how those hot puzzles are made

Patrick Stewart once called the puzzle world a "secret society,quot;. There were always high-profile fans, like Hugh Jackman, but most only whispered about their passion.

Now, with much of the world locked up and seeking to kill time, puzzles have taken on a new role: a tool to save humanity. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison even referred to the puzzles as essential, and allowed people to leave the house to buy them.

Celebrities and commoners, trapped in their homes, have shown their puzzles. Ellen DeGeneres recorded her tribulations with a 4,000-piece puzzle on Instagram.