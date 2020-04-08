These Adidas sneakers have 1,740 5-star Amazon reviews

Critics are raving. Listen to what they have to say:

"These are better than flip flops because there is no strap between the toes or over the foot. They are comfortable. They are soft and soft but firm. They are not hard plastic. They fit as expected and are slightly molded to fit the foot comfortably. They are true to size. "

"I bought this style from the best designers … Gucci … Givenchy. The price was huge and they hurt a lot! I highly recommend these slides."

"These shoes are really comfortable. The bottom is like memory foam and the shoes are nice and wide for people with wide / flat feet."

"The padding on the sole is inflatable and fits well on my feet. They are probably the most comfortable shoes I have."