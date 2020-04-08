The Weeknd met Daniel Craig and totally & # 39; Geeked Out & # 39; while filming SNL

The Weeknd, who spent the past two years out of the spotlight after the massive success of 3 separate albums and an EP, has just dropped a new record that exceeded expectations and put it back on top of the international charts.

Coincidentally, The Weeknd, on March 5, was the last guest of Saturday night live before it went off the air, although no one knew what was going to happen at the time.

Fans who watched their episode of SNL I know you shared the set with him No time to die Actor Daniel Craig, who was promoting the latest James Bond movie. At the time, there was much more contact between crew members and coworkers, and almost no mask or social distancing, even when The Weeknd met Daniel.

The Weeknd allegedly said to a team member after they met: "I just got completely mad at Daniel Craig." As noted above, The Weeknd has just released a new album, After hours, which marks his first effort in the last three and a half years.

The album was released on March 20 and was acclaimed by critics and fans alike, although this was around the same time as the US federal government. USA And state governments began to take the coronavirus more seriously.

According to Variety, The Weeknd and its managers considered postponing the album's release, similar to Lady Gaga and other artists, however, they decided to continue its release anyway. The Weeknd stated that it felt the album needed to come out, in fact ended the discussion on a postponement immediately.

The new record for The Weeknd has reportedly been broadcast 2 billion times worldwide, peaking at number one in several countries, including Canada, the United States, Italy, New Zealand, Belgium, the Netherlands, among other western nations .

The new Weeknd record featured the success of several different singles, including "Heartless,quot; and "Blinding Lights,quot;. Additionally, his latest album features a more introspective side of Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, including his new perspective after turning 30 in February this year.



