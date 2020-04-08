The Weeknd implies that Usher copied it with the 2012 hit "Climax,quot; – Social media is dragging him down

The Weeknd has the number one album on the charts. The usually rather private R,amp;B superstar is doing interviews for the After Hours promo.

Fortunately, Abel Tesfaye was able to release singles and movie videos before the Coronavirus changed the way the population works. Her album sold nearly 500k copies of the first weak album to music services.

Well received would be a euphemism for the reaction After Hours is having and the genius behind it is giving fans an insider's perspective on how he joined. He also returned to the roots of what it was like to grow and reflected on his 30th birthday.

However, it was a comment he made about Usher that caught the attention of social media users.

"House of Balloons,quot; literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard "Climax," that song by Usher, and I said, "Holy f ***, that's a Weeknd song."

The Starboy went on to say that he is no longer as angry as before.

Abel means "Climax,quot; is a Weeknd song and Usher copying his style is "flattering,quot; … A song that was released in 2012 when the Weeknd and his crying voice was who exactly! pic.twitter.com/XYbefTlAd2 – Julia Carter (@thejuliacarter) April 8, 2020

‘It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry. But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing. "

These comments did not sit well with some people. There are many who understandably believe that without Usher, there would be no Weeknd. Additionally, Climax was released in 2012 when The Weeknd was not an American household name.

‘The Weeknd, who can't play a note without drowning his voice in the depths of self-tuning, is opening his ugly mouth to talk about Usher? Yikes, "one tweeted.

The Weeknd would need to know how to sing first to be compared to Usher. Blasphemy!! https://t.co/NyOQ3ethrU – Karabo (@KaraboParkins) April 8, 2020

‘The Weeknd here doing the impressions of Micheal Jackson and The Dream in every song that talks about Usher took their sound on Climax, "added another.

This person said: 'Abel means "Climax,quot; is a Weeknd song and Usher copying his style is "flattering,quot; … A song that was released in 2012 when the Weeknd and his tearful voice ** Who exactly was it? ! "

Ad

What do you think of their comments?



Post views:

0 0