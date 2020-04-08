The Weeknd gets drunk and amazing in the fast-paced music video & # 39; Hasta que sangro & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML424e61ae470bc1b6d9a5f8bcc5a8852175%

This promotion directed by Anton Tammi comes out after the creator of hits & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39; scores for the second week in a row at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his album & # 39; After Hours & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Weekend He appears to be losing control of his sobriety in a new music video for "Before I Bleed Out." Weeks after releasing his fourth studio album "After Hours", hit creator "Starboy" invited fans to a visual for the album's closing track that sees him drunk and hallucinating.

Revealed on Tuesday, April 7, the 3-minute video begins with the 30-year-old Canadian singer who appears to be stunned with blood dripping down his face. "I can't move, I'm so paralyzed / I'm so paralyzed / I can't explain why I'm terrified / I'm so terrified," he sings.

Suddenly the scene changes showing the ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid at what appears to be a party full of confetti. While the people around him are having fun, he falls to the ground and the dance floor begins to spin. "I want to get you out of my dreams / Until I'm bleeding / Until I'm bleeding / I want to get you out of my mind / Until I'm bleeding / Until I'm bleeding", he sings. .

Near the end of the promotion directed by Anton Tammi, the musician, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, stumbles as he leaves the party venue. He, however, ends up collapsing into open ground covered in what appeared to be snow. "I keep telling myself I don't need it / I keep telling myself I don't need it anymore / I need it more," concludes his interpretation.

As in previous promotions for "Blinding Lights", "Heartless" and "In Your Eyes", Ariana Grande-Collaborator of "Love Me Harder" donned a red suit for this music video. His broken nose is still bandaged and his face is bruised.

With "After Hours", The Weeknd recorded the highest sales week of any album in 2020. Debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, their follow-up to the 2018 EP "My Dear Melancholy" collected 444,000 equivalent album units alone in the USA USA first week. He continued to dominate the chart the following week by racking up 138,000 equivalent album units.