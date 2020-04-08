The Weeknd Details Listening to & # 39; Climax & # 39; For the first time "I heard‘ Climax ’and it was like‘ Holy F ***, that's a Weeknd song "

Phew! Roommates, it seems that The Weeknd became very sincere in an interview with Variety and spoke on a wide range of topics. Although the discussion of his own music was at the forefront of the interview, it was his thoughts on Usher's 2012 Climax success that is causing a stir on social media. There is no denying that The Weeknd has had successes and influenced many other artists, but did you try it when you spoke on Usher? We all know that Usher is a legend in his own right, and most notably, he had a whole career before The Weeknd rose to fame. So was it a scope? At least that's what social media thinks. See some tweets below:

The kids in this app who say The Weeknd has a better catalog than Usher … this is disgusting. – 2020 Presidential Nominee Siku (@SikuLaFlame) April 8, 2020

The Weeknd here making impressions of Micheal Jackson and The Dream in every song that talks about Usher took its sound on Climax 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1USyVP8QUb – Sasha (@Baby_sashaaaa) April 8, 2020

After reading The Weeknd, I said that Usher's "Climax,quot; sounded like a Weeknd song … pic.twitter.com/NM6zWRnnd7 – Baker (@BuzyBakerr) April 8, 2020

In the interview, he recounts the first time he heard Usher's song. He went on to say, “House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard "Climax,quot;, that song by Usher (2012), and I said: "Holy f ** k, that's a Weeknd song,quot;. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry. But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing. "Since the launch of the interview, social media has felt VERY WELL about it. Click below to listen to Usher's hit song,quot; Climax "and tell us if you can hear inspiration from The Weeknd …

