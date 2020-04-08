Home Entertainment The Weeknd Details Listening to & # 39; Climax & # 39;...

The Weeknd Details Listening to & # 39; Climax & # 39; For the first time "I heard‘ Climax ’and it was like‘ Holy F ***, that's a Weeknd song "

Usher and The Weeknd

Phew! Roommates, it seems that The Weeknd became very sincere in an interview with Variety and spoke on a wide range of topics. Although the discussion of his own music was at the forefront of the interview, it was his thoughts on Usher's 2012 Climax success that is causing a stir on social media. There is no denying that The Weeknd has had successes and influenced many other artists, but did you try it when you spoke on Usher? We all know that Usher is a legend in his own right, and most notably, he had a whole career before The Weeknd rose to fame. So was it a scope? At least that's what social media thinks. See some tweets below:

In the interview, he recounts the first time he heard Usher's song. He went on to say, “House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard "Climax,quot;, that song by Usher (2012), and I said: "Holy f ** k, that's a Weeknd song,quot;. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I was also angry. But as I got older, I realized it's a good thing. "Since the launch of the interview, social media has felt VERY WELL about it. Click below to listen to Usher's hit song,quot; Climax "and tell us if you can hear inspiration from The Weeknd …

